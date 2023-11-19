Black Friday is, at least officially, Friday, November 24. However, many stores have already advanced their offers and have them all available, with Amazon in the lead, which has also made a strong commitment to the lead-up to the big day, with discounts on key products.

One of those products is, of course, the PlayStation 5, which finally has a very wide availability and is emerging as the star gift of Christmas. It is so available that there are already more than interesting offers, and Amazon has two: on the one hand, you can buy the standard PS5 for 429 euros, although you can also get it for 499 euros with the Spider-Man 2 game.

No cheating or cardboard: It is the lowest price the console has had so farsince not even Sony has gone further in its sales than Amazon now, nor does it seem that anyone will do so in the short or medium term.

Sony’s new generation star console is now available. With SSD storage and an extensive catalog of exclusives, it promises to rock again for years.

It should be noted that with Christmas on the horizon it is unlikely that we will see many better PS5 deals than this one, and that Perhaps it is not a very good idea to wait for Black Friday itself, because now Amazon is committed to delivery in 2-3 days maximumand free, but shipping times may extend throughout this week.

It goes without saying that it is still the top console of this generation, with the permission of Xbox Series

In any case, this generation of consoles has a long way to go and the launch of exclusive games like Spider-Man 2, Horizon or God of War proves it. Some of them can only be played on PS5, which is all the more reason to bet on the Sony game console.

Of course, the price of 429 euros includes the standard console and also a DualSense controller, the official PS5 controller, although if you want now is a good time to buy an additional one, including one in a color as attractive and rare as Nova Pink.

As we have mentioned, shipping is free yes or yes to any part of Spain whether you have a Prime account or not. The difference is that Prime users do receive their purchases much faster.

Normally in just one business day at most, although due to the high volume of orders that Amazon must manage these days, times are 2-3 days in a normal case.

