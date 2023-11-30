We tell you how you can save 5 euros on your next purchase on Amazon, without needing to be a Prime customer and having to buy a product worth only 15 euros at least.

Get 5 euros discount

Amazon frequently has secret discounts that in most cases you only access them by trying your luck if someone, like us, tips you off. Specifically, now it has a very interesting one, since it allows you save 5 euros on your next purchase of only 15 euros.

This is a limited temporary promotion, which will only be valid until next December 8, so you better try your luck as soon as possible. The first thing you will have to do is go to the promotion website to see if you are eligible. The e-commerce giant usually chooses participants for its secret discounts at random, so nothing is guaranteed.

Once you have verified that you are eligible and can benefit from this offer, you will need to activate your offer by clicking the yellow button on the bottom. After this, you will have a period of 7 days to use your discount. These 5 euros will be automatically deducted on the payment page at checkout.

As always, there is fine print regarding the products it can be used on. First of all, the discount is not valid on all Amazon products. Specifically, this offer is valid on all products sold by Amazon Secondhand. In this section we usually find discounted products because they automatically a return becomes considered second-hand. This does not necessarily mean that the product was actually used for a time by someone, but it had to be unpacked for Amazon technicians to certify that everything is correct. Here we can find products from a wide variety of categories such as computing, home and kitchen, electronics, photography or DIY.

This is the state in which we can find the items from this store according to Amazon:

Used – Like new: Item in perfect condition for use, but whose packaging may have suffered some damage. Used – Very Good: Item in very good condition, has been used very little and works perfectly. Used – Good: Item in good condition that shows some wear due to moderate use, but works perfectly. Used – Acceptable: The item may show clear signs of having been used, but it works.

All your Amazon promotions

You can easily find all the ones that are still in force and associated with your account thanks to the Amazon promotions hub. In addition, at ADSLZone we frequently share each new discount that appears, so that you can check if you are eligible for it.

Amazon has available a hub where you can find all your offers personalized. Whether you are a Prime customer or not, all the free promotions and benefits that you can benefit from will appear, both those that you have already requested, as well as others in which you will have to click on “Click here to activate the offer” to get the promotion code that you would later have to use in the shopping cart before completing your order.

To find this page, you can use the URL amazon.es/mis-promociones as a shortcut, which will direct you to hub that encompasses all your offers and that it could well be a special section within the management section of your account and that could be found more easily.

And what happens if Amazon has not yet chosen you to receive one of these promotions? The secret discounts of 5 euros They are increasingly common, so, statistically, everything indicates that you should receive one at least once a year. But there may also be the possibility that, at some point, they sent you one of these codes and you let it pass. In any case, patience! You should be able to enjoy one of these codes sooner or later.