It has only been on the Spanish market for a few days, but it already has its first discount. And today we bring you the new Amazfit Active with GPS, AMOLED screen and enormous autonomy. This model debuts with a more elegant design with a metallic finish and, best of all, a price for all audiences. You want to know more?

Right now, on Amazon, you can get this Amazfit smartwatch at its best price. If you were looking to brand new and change your old smartwatch, you better quickly take a look at the main features of this new Active model from this brand.

AMOLED screen and plenty of battery

Among its main features, it should be noted that its screen is one of the best aspects of this newly released Amazfit. And all thanks to the fact that it comes with a touch panel 1.75 AMOLED inches which also has a screen-to-body ratio of 73%. So almost everything is a touch screen so you can see the notifications you receive better than ever. It features over 100 watch faces, always-on display, and editable watch faces.

In addition to this, it should be noted that we are also looking at a very elegant smart watch that comes with a aluminum alloy frame and a comfortable silicone strap (for the black model). If you prefer the Lavender Purple model, it comes with a stainless steel frame and a vegan leather strap, while the Petal Pink color has the same design features as the Midnight Black watch.

Now, the battery It is undoubtedly another of the elements that attract the most attention of this smartwatch. The Amazfit Active has inside a cell with a maximum capacity of 300 mAh. With this battery it offers up to 30 days of autonomy in energy saving mode, but up to 14 days of use with normal mode. If you use it more intensively it reaches 10 days and if you use the GPS continuously it reaches 16 hours on a single charge.

Bluetooth and GPS calling

In addition to all of the above, this smart watch is compatible con Alexa and allows you to enjoy Bluetooth calls. So it is a plus that your old smartwatch may not have and it is time to have this functionality on your wrist.

On the other hand, this model offers you up to 120 training modes different with functions to measure heart rate, your stress level or blood oxygen saturation, among other measurements. And thanks to its state-of-the-art GPS antenna, you can plan your routes without carrying your cell phone with you all the time.

Regarding the price, the Amazfit Active It was launched on the market for €149.90, this is even the cost on its official website. However, today you have the opportunity to get this smartwatch for the first time for €129.90, so you can save up to €20 on a smartwatch that was released just a few days ago in Spain.