Amazon Gaming announces the layoff of 180 employees in a strategy to focus on free Prime Gaming games and eliminating other resources.

One more week, new news about rounds of layoffs in the video game industry. 2023 is being one of the best years creatively, but the cost is paid by the workers.

The latest company to announce cuts was Amazon, which eliminated 180 positions in its video game division. This includes the entire Crown Channel team (a Twitch channel dedicated to events) and the Game Growth team.

The media outlet Aftermath was the first to report the news, and includes statements from Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, in a statement sent to employees.

Amazon Games cuts 180 positions

Hartmann argued that the company will focus its operations on perfecting the benefits of Prime Gaming (free games per month with your Amazon Prime subscription, the same one that Prime Video gives you), so resources in other divisions are now dispensable.

“We’ve listened to our customers and know that offering free games every month is what they want most, so we’re refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there.”

“These changes to our business approach lead to changes to our resources, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles.”

“This is not a decision that the leadership team made quickly, it was the result of extensive considerations and a roadmap for our future,” he said. “We’re proud of the work the teams have been doing, moving into new areas with weekly content on Crown Channel and finding more ways to help publishers reach new audiences with Game Growth.”

Hartmann concludes that, after a more thorough evaluation of its business, “it became clear that we need to focus our resources and efforts on delivering great games to players now and in the future.”

