2023 will go down in history as one of the years with a significant number of great launches. However, the other side of this successful year for gaming has to do with what happens at the work level and there the reality differs from the celebration as layoffs have been the order of the day. Unfortunately, a new staff cut was confirmed at a video game company.

Amazon Games joins the wave of layoffs in the video game industry

According to a report from Aftermath, Amazon Games, a division focused on the video game business of the powerful multinational company, applied a staff cut that left 180 employees without jobs. According to the details, later confirmed by Amazon in a statement, this wave of layoffs means the disappearance of the teams. Crown Channel y Game Growth. In the first case, it is a sponsored channel on Twitch that had been on the streaming platform for years; in the second, it is a team focused on the publication and promotion of video games with a different perspective than that of a traditional publisher.

Amazon Games lays off 180 workers

Amazon will focus on the benefits of Prime Gaming

In this regard, Amazon Games reported that after carrying out an analysis of the situation of its video game business, they determined that consumer interest is in video game offers. Amazon Prime Gamingso that the strategy and objective of the division will be to support the program of free games and benefits offered to subscribers.

With the above, it seems that Amazon Games will stop trying, at least for the moment, to find that great success in an industry that is increasingly competitive but is going through difficult times in terms of innovation.

In related news, layoffs were recently announced at Bungie despite the financial efforts made after the Sony purchase. In the end, the fall of Destiny 2 sealed the fate of the workers. On the other hand, Embracer Group continues to fall apart and the closure of a studio that has worked since 2021 on the return of a cult FPS is expected.

