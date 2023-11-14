The black year of the video game industry continues with more layoffs, this time in Amazon’s gaming division. The e-commerce giant has indeed confirmed the cutting of as many as 180 jobsall operated in the Amazon Games division.

As reported by Aftermath, the layoffs affect Twitch’s entire Crown Channel, and the Game Growth team. These cuts fit inside a restructuring that will lead to the strengthening of the Prime Gaming programwhich offers free video games to subscribers to the Amazon Prime service.

“We’ve listened to our consumers and know they want more free games every month, which is why we’re enhancing our Prime membership bonuses,” he wrote Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, in an internal email later released to the public domain. “Due to these changes to our business our resources have also been changed, resulting in the elimination of approximately 180 roles.”

It’s not the first time this year that Amazon has laid off staff from its gaming division: already last April the company sent home about 100 people who worked at Amazon Game Studioswhile in March as many as 400 jobs were cut in the subsidiary Twitch.

Previous article

Remedy announces that Vanguard will no longer be free-to-play