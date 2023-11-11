Amazon has made a decision that will mark a milestone in the history of its products: the abandonment of Android as an operating system in favor of his own system, known as Vega. What does this mean for you?

Until now, one of the most appreciated features of Amazon Fire TV was the ability to install applications externally by simply activating development mode.

This opened up a world of possibilities, especially for apps like Kodi, which were not available in the official Amazon store. However, with the transition to Vega, this freedom will be seriously restricted, as noted by LowPass

Previously, we could explore a wide variety of applications and customize our device according to our needs.

But with Vega, Amazon appears to be closing the doors to installing unofficial apps, drastically limiting the versatility of Fire TV devices.

Why is Amazon abandoning Android?

The change to Vega is not sudden. Amazon has been working on this new operating system for years, and the reasons behind this decision are multiple.

First, The Android-based system came with notable disadvantages. While it allowed support for third-party apps, Fire OS development often lagged behind newer versions of Android.

Additionally, Android, originally designed for mobile phones, contained excess code unnecessary for smart home devices, slowing down performance and consuming unnecessary resources.

Vega: Amazon’s future operating system

Vega, on the other hand, is a Linux-based operating system that takes a more web-centric approach. Developers are encouraged to use React Native as an application framework, allowing them to create native applications with Javascript-powered interfaces.

This can lead to a Greater versatility in terms of device compatibility and operating systems, including iOS and Android.

Amazon plans to deploy Vega on a variety of devices, including Fire TV, smart displays, in-car entertainment systems, and other future products. However, This change could also mean greater control by Amazon over its ecosystem and, potentially, more advertising and integrated services.

The transition to Vega is a significant change that will affect the community of Amazon Fire TV users. The freedom to install apps externally will be reduced, which could limit the availability of popular apps like Kodi. However, it also opens the door to a more agile system compatible with a wider range of devices.