What started out as a useful device with which to watch streaming content from any television with HDMI input, has evolved into a quite powerful device in a very small body. We talk about Fire TV Stick, a gadget that has several generations and among which we find two that look so similar that they could confuse you. That differences exist between the 4K versions?

Fire Stick TV 4K vs Fire Stick TV 4K Max

You won’t find too many differences in the specifications list of these models. Both share most of the characteristics, being the 4K resolution the key to both models, with very similar processors and similar performance that you would not be able to differentiate between one and the other.

Broadly speaking and simplifying the operation of the device, both one version and the other will offer you the same thing. However, why would Amazon launch two such similar devices? These small differences are what the most advanced and most demanding users will appreciate, since that is where the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers something more.

The Max point

Although in general terms we are basically talking about the same device, these are the differences that exist between the Fire Stick 4K and the Fire Stick 4K Max:

Processor: The Max has a 2 GHz quad-core processor with 800 MHz GPU (the Mediatek MT8696T), a brain that reaches a little more frequency compared to the Mediatek MT8696D with 1.7 GHz quad cores and a 650 GPU. MHz.

Storage: The storage space is also different, being 16GB and 8 GB in the 4K Max and 4K respectively.

Wi-Fi: Although the Fire TV Stick 4K has modern Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the Max model takes another leap and reaches the Wi-Fi 6E version, which with the appropriate routers provides higher bandwidth.

Remote control: No matter how small the difference is, the remote controls are not the same in both models. The key is in the TV control offered by the Fire TV 4K Max remote, which allows you to change television channels without having to grab the original TV remote.

Environmental Fund: It is basically a function that allows you to use the TV as a photo frame, displaying images from a selection of 2,000 works of art and photographs by professionals, as well as widgets with current information.

What model to buy

As we said before, you must be a fairly demanding user to take advantage of all the advantages of the Fire TV 4K Max, however, the price difference is quite minimal (10 euros with the official price), so if you buy it, it is better than be the most complete.

Of course, if you do not have a router with Wi-Fi 6E, nor do you pay too much attention to the ambient decoration mode or controlling the TV with the Fire TV Stick remote, you will save a few euros by buying the Fire TV Stick 4K version, and in the end, you will get the same image qualityThat is what matters.

The scenario in which you should consider purchasing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max would have as one of the reasons to take into account leisure with video game, where the Fire TV 4K Max’s GPU will give you a little more performance. And let’s remember that we can link Bluetooth gamepads to these devices to play games from the application store and even emulators.

Alternativas al Fire TV Stick 4K

Taking into account the prices that Amazon manages to offer, it is quite difficult to find an alternative that is worth paying more for, since this Fire Stick TV 4K has practically everything. The only motivation would be to bet on another platform, such as Google TV, since with the Chromecast con Google TV You would enjoy a much more complete experience than the one offered by Amazon’s interface (without being bad).

For that reason our proposal would be that of Google, an alternative with which you would pay a little more, but with which you would obtain certain benefits. Of course, you would lose the magnificent integration with Alexa in favor of the Google assistant, and in that case it would take a lot away.