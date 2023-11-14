With home automation increasingly present in our homes, we have more and more smart devices with remote control that help us in our daily lives. Now self-installable security systems are becoming very important. Cameras and alarm systems that we can install ourselves and that we can manage from our smartphone. Now you can control your entire home and your security without the need for complex installation or a large outlay thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals and the discount on its Ring alarm kit.

Amazon discounts this home security kit by 40% and you can buy it for 100 euros less than its original price. A perfect kit to protect your home and that is also compatible with Alexa if you want to set an alarm at home independently and without depending on any specialized company but being protected.

Kit Features

Installing an alarm can be something expensive and annoying that involves installation by a company, but technology is becoming more advanced and more convenient and Amazon has the complete package so you can have yours without depending on anyone. And now almost half the price if you want to protect your home when you’re away or when you go to sleep.

This Ring Alarm kit consists of several devices that will help make your home safer. Has everything you need for a complete installation: a base station, a keyboard from which you can activate or deactivate the alarm from inside the house, a contact sensor for doors and windows, a motion sensor and a range extender that will help connect all the elements between them and the Base station.

You have the option of using Ring Protect Plus for 10 euros per month that has assisted surveillance. Not only will it notify you in case of a problem but it will automatically call three emergency contacts if you don’t answer or you are out or without coverage or traveling on a plane.

The Amazon alarm pack allows us to receive real-time notifications on our mobile phone to know if something happens when we are away. You can control the entire Ring Alarm system from the app on your mobile phone in addition to accessing to activate and deactivate any element of your home security network in real time. We can connect all the devices to the Ring app and we will not only be monitoring the alarm but we will also see if any door or window opens, we can activate or deactivate it remotely or we can activate the “home mode” which will cause us to only activate some rooms. In addition, from the application itself we can see the cameras and have total control of what happens in our home. O well, The system is compatible with Alexa so we can use voice commands to activate or control it easily.

Furthermore, if you need it we can add more different sensors in other rooms in case you think it falls short. We can add elements such as motion detectors, an outdoor siren or contact sensors. It will be easy to add new parts to this Ring alarm kit and we can buy it individually depending on what we need and how much we want to expand it once installed.

Other accessories

We can buy sensors that are a good complement to our discounted alarm kit or We can add other gadgets for a monitored house such as a camera of the Ring brand that we will control from the same application for mobile phones. The Ring Indoor Cam is a cheap camera that you can now get on sale for a limited time ahead of Black Friday. It works connected to the current and is designed for indoor use.

We can see everything that happens when we are not with live video in HD quality or we can put the privacy cover on the camera and cover the microphones when we are at home if we do not want it to show what is happening. It is very practical and complete and a cheap option that will improve security.