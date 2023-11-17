Without a doubt, one of the best options when you are looking for a mobile phone is the Pixel, which has made a name for itself among the best mobile phone brands, and luckily, its Pixel 7 model can be purchased with an incredible discount taking advantage of the days of Black Friday. One of the best phones on the market and now with an excellent discount.

Mobile features

The first thing that can be highlighted about this high-end smartphone is its processor. The Google Tensor G2, Google’s own and developed by them, makes the phone much faster, efficient and safe. Furthermore, together with the security chip Titan M2 and thanks to the integrated Google One VPN that provides several layers of security, it makes it one of the safest mobile phones while you browse.

Another of the strengths of this Google smartphone is its 6.3 inch OLED screen high definition and capable of offering the best image in any environment so that you can enjoy any experience fluidly, whether you play, browse or use an application. And this, together with its intelligent lithium battery, will allow you to enjoy your mobile phone for hours and always have it ready.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about changing your phone or compatibility soon. Google guarantees us five years of updates on its Pixel models and you will always be protected with security improvements in addition to enjoying all the changes and new features of the operating system, being the first to receive it when they come out.

To finish we cannot fail to mention one of the best features of this smartphone and that makes its entire range one of the best in terms of camera and photography it means. Google has always shown that more does not mean better and its photographic equipment is one of the best on the market according to experts and analysts in this regard. And the Google Pixel 7 is not far behind with a High quality camera far above its competitors and that now you can have at a discount.

A beautiful, elegant, complete, powerful phone with balanced features if you are looking for a high-end mobile phone that you can now buy for less than 500 euros.

A screen protector

One of the best ways to protect your Google Pixel 7 is with a tempered glass screen protector that makes the phone screen safe and safe from scratches, bumps and scrapes. We can find many different models that adapt to the phone and we will only have to choose the one we like, install it and protect the mobile. They are all compatible with the fingerprint sensor and we can continue using the phone normally. In addition, we will generally find the screen protector in packs of several different models so we can replace it when necessary.