Small, light and with many games on cartridge. You will find all this and much more in the Evercade EXP.

The Evercade EXP incorporates a battery that can last up to 5 hours on a full charge

Join the conversation

Blaze has been committed to the retro market and cartridge games for some time, which is why this company has launched three consoles in just 3 years. Well, the last one to go on sale has a very attractive price as it has a 19% discount on Amazon. We are talking about the Evercade EXP, a portable console that comes with 18 pre-installed gamesall from Capcom.

If you like collecting games and are a game lover, then you will love this console, and now you can get it for 121 euros on Amazon. It is worth mentioning that it has a recommended price of 149.99 euros, so you save 28.99 euros. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. If you have never heard of this console, we will tell you that it is not bad at all. In fact, 66% of users have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

Blaze Evercade EXP

Get the Evercade EXP for 121 euros on Amazon

The Evercade EXP is not a very powerful retro console, quite the opposite. It must be taken into account that It has been designed to play 8 and 16 bit titles. At the technical specifications level, it has a 4.3-inch IPS screen (800 x 480 pixels), a processor that operates at a frequency of up to 1.5 GHz, 4 GB of storage, a USB type C charging port, Wi-Fi. Fi (for updates), a 3.5 millimeter jack connector, a mini HDMI 720p video output and a 3,000 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 4-5 hours depending on the game.

This console It is compatible with all Evercade Prime and Evercade VS cartridges.. As for the price of the cartridges, it is usually between 17.95 and 25 euros. By the way, each cartridge includes several games. And, speaking of games, it doesn’t hurt to remember all the ones that come pre-installed. They are as follows: 1942 (arcade version), 1943 (arcade version), 1944: The Loop Master (arcade version), Bionic Commando (arcade version), Captain Commando (arcade version), Commando (arcade version), Final Fight (arcade version). arcade), Forgotten Worlds (arcade version), Ghouls ‘n Ghosts (arcade version), Legendary Wings (arcade version), MERCS (arcade version), Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (arcade version), Strider (arcade version), Vulgus (arcade version), Mega Man (8-bit), Mega Man 2 (8-bit), Mega Man X (16-bit) and Breath of Fire (16-bit).

Blaze Evercade EXP

As you can see, the Evercade EXP is pretty good. For just over 120 euros you can have a portable console to play many games from the 80s and 90s. Plus, new cartridges keep coming out. It currently has more than 300 games.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.