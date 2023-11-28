Amazon seems determined not to be left behind in the race for generative artificial intelligence. In a world that increasingly talks about OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Copilot, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has just announced your own chatbot conversational, although with a very defined focus: the professional.

We are talking about Amazon Q, an AI assistant that will gradually be integrated into different Amazon Web Services (AWS) services and will be fed by company data associated with the service. The idea of ​​this addition is to help employees with their daily tasks, such as generating reports or using advanced AWS tools.

AWS renews itself with Amazon Q

The company envisions Amazon Q becoming a very useful tool for project managers, marketing specialists, sales personnel, among others, who use its platform. Cloud Computing. AWS, remember, competes directly with other solutions such as Microsoft’s Azure, an alternative that, by the way, has its own AI Copilot.

“Amazon Q is aware of the systems they can access, so they can ask detailed, nuanced questions and get personalized results that include only the information they are authorized to see,” the company explains. This product, however, has some differences in relation to the competition’s proposals.

When we talk about Copilot, for example, we can say that the chatbot is based on GPT-4. Amazon Q, for its part, It is not based on a single model. This proposal is connected to Amazon Bedrock, which provides access to a variety of AI models, such as Amazon’s Titan, Anthropic’s Claude, and even Meta’s Llama 2.





Let’s look at some concrete examples of Amazon Q performing in a corporate environment. The chatbot can be authorized to access company information in AWS, including code present in different modules of the service (Amazon says it is designed to take into account the privacy of its customers).

Starting from a scenario in which Amazon Q has the aforementioned accesses enabled, an employee could ask: “What are the most recent guidelines for the use of logos?” or “How can I create a web application on AWS?” Also ask: “Create a summary of this report on sustainably designed office spaces.”

Amazon Q is capable of extracting information, for example, from different documents, comparing it and identifying their differences or writing an article on a certain topic based on the company’s information. The possibilities, as in other chatbots, are many and taking advantage of them will depend on the skills of the users.

Since this is an enterprise solution, it will not be free. Amazon Q has a starting price of 20 dollars per month per user. This is $20 less than the $30 per month that Microsoft asks for its equivalent within Azure. We will have to wait to find out if, in fact, this type of solution will be useful for professional fields.

Amazon Q’s technology, however, is not completely new. The system uses some existing solutions such as Amazon Connect Wisdom, which used generative AI to offer suggested actions to customers, and Amazon QuickSight Q, designed to allow information queries in natural language in the best ChatGPT style.

