Having the right TV makes the difference between an immersive experience and a mediocre game. The Hisense 65E7K Pro QLED promises to change the rules of the game, offering features that will delight any gamer.

A self-respecting gamer knows the difference it makes to play on a screen that doesn’t leave you hanging in the middle of the action. The sharpness, chromatic fidelity and fluidity of the refreshment are more than details; They are conditions to immerse yourself in virtual worlds and destroy. But what if I told you that there is a television that, in addition to all that, was designed with you in mind and at a ridiculous price?

Yes, we talk about Hisense 65E7K Pro QLED, which more than a television seems like a brown beast ready to make your gaming experience go up several levels: QLED screen, 144 Hz refresh rate, 65 inches and all for a price of only 623 euros. It sounds like a joke, but it’s a reality!

Hisense 65E7K Pro QLED

Hisense 65E7K Pro QLED: the television that every gamer wants

For starters, forget about those dull colors and those tones that look nothing like what you should be seeing. with his 65 inch QLED screen and the Quantum Dot technology, this television offers you colors so bright and accurate that you will have a hard time believing you are simply in front of a screen. We are talking about seeing reality in high definition.

¿144Hz refresh rate? Yes, you read that right. Imagine gameplay so fluid that any movement feels like a natural extension of your reflexes. Victory is much closer with such a high refresh rate. Goodbye lag!

Features that any gamer will fall in love with

The television has a game bar. This is not a simple bar, it is the definitive tool to have absolute control of your experience. Monitor refresh rate, check input lag, and adjust your display like you’re an eSports pro.

And no matter which format you prefer: this TV has you covered. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, you are guaranteed the best video without worries. It also improves your viewing and sound experience: Dolby Vision IQ adapts to ambient light, ensuring an optimal image always; and with Dolby Atmosthe sound will envelop you completely.

¿10K resolution? Update frequencies up to 120 fps? Yes, this television is ready for the future and the best thing is that it allows you to enjoy it to the fullest without having to constantly change ports. And it is compatible with PS5 and Series X, since it has puerto HDMI 2.1.

If you take your passion for video games seriously and are looking for a television that lives up to it, the Hisense 65E7K Pro QLED is undoubtedly your best option. Not only is it an impressive TV for gaming, but it is an absolute gem for any type of entertainment. And for 623 euros, don’t hesitate for a second. It is an investment in guaranteed fun. To play!

