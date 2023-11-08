The Boys 4 is back. Taking advantage of the success of Gen V and the end of its spin-off, Amazon releases the first posters for the fourth season.

Amazon has broken the Internet with the first posters for The Boys 4. The great television phenomenon of these superheroes is very close to returning with a fourth season full of expectations and emotion. The American streaming platform has unleashed the euphoria of fans by publishing the first posters of the long-awaited continuation of this successful series, collected by Discussing Film and X (Twitter).

First posters for ‘THE BOYS’ Season 4. Releasing in 2024. pic.twitter.com/NFdN0gh2ZZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 8, 2023

After the resounding success of Gen V, the first live-action spin-off of the Amazon franchise, expectations for The Boys 4 are at an all-time high. Basically, through the roof. Audiences have responded passionately to the new plots and characters introduced in Gen V. And these connect directly with what is to come in the fourth season of the main series. Which, evidently, has generated a wave of excitement for what is to come in the next batch of episodes.

The fight between Homelander and Butcher is coming up intense

The epic confrontation between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), two iconic characters from the Amazon series, has been a hot topic on social media since The Boys 4 was announced and after what happened in the third season . Fans of the series are eager to discover how this intense rivalry will develop and what unexpected turns will lie ahead for these antiheroes, superheroes and their respective teams.

Amazon’s decision to launch the The Boys 4 posters has had a notable impact on the Internet. Social media has been filled with enthusiastic comments, theories and speculation about what awaits the characters in the upcoming episodes. Fans have praised the creativity and visual impact of the posters. Which has generated an increase in expectation for the return of the series.