Amazon has advanced the Black Friday starting with a great list of offers starting today, so as the catalog has become an endless collection of offers, we have decided to leave you with a selection of the best so that you can make purchases as soon as possible, and thus avoid surprises of sold out units or missing offers.

Lenovo 300e Laptop

A second generation Chromebook that is perfect for browsing the internet. Its price is ridiculous, and it has an 11.6-inch touch screen and is splash resistant.

32 inch LG monitor

This excellent 32-inch monitor has 2 HDMI, DisplayPort, 5W speakers and a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Perfect for those who want many inches at the lowest price possible.

Sandisk SDXC 128 GB

It never hurts to have more than one memory card, so this offer will allow you to have a spare for 20 euros. It is also a 128 GB Sandisk model that is V30 certified, making it perfect for recording 4K video.

Pack of 2 smart bulbs

This pack of two TP-Link bulbs is perfect to continue expanding your smart bulb installation throughout the house. In addition, it is RGB type, so you can give a personalized touch of light to the areas you want.

Canon RF 50 F1.8 Objective

Essential lens in any photographer’s bag, whether professional or amateur. A 50mm focal length with f1.8 is ideal for portraits and close-ups, and at this price it is a must-buy.

Blink Outdoor 3 cameras

This set of Blink cameras is perfect for setting up a completely autonomous surveillance system with the freedom of offering you up to 2 years of battery life in each camera. They detect motion and are compatible with Alexa.

Hisense 65 inches

This gigantic 65-inch Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Game Mode, DTS and voice control has a spectacular price of 395 euros, so you better run before it disappears. The operating system is VIDAA, but it’s nothing a Fire TV Stick or Chromecast can’t fix.

realme noise canceling headphones

These realme Buds Air 3 have 10 millimeter drivers, compatibility with Dolby Atmos and the much-demanded noise cancellation function. The best? Their 43% discount leaves them at a ridiculous 23 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This complete Samsung tablet has a 10.5-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and is perfect for watching streaming content, browsing the web or checking social networks. For less than 180 euros it is a perfect gift.