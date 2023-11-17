The cuts do not stop at Amazon. The e-commerce giant, which drove a hiring spree during the pandemic, has laid off more than 27,000 people in the last two years. Part of the losses directly affected Amazon Devices, the division that includes, among other things, Echo and Alexa products. The company has just announced a new round of layoffs, which this time number in the “hundreds.”

According to Reuters, the news broke on the scene this morning in Washington time when employees received an internal email. “We are making changes in our efforts to better align with our business priorities and know what is most important to customers, including maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI,” said Alexa and Fire TV boss Daniel Rausch.

Alexa, at the epicenter of this round of layoffs

Unlike previous layoffs, which spanned multiple divisions, Amazon has focused on Alexa, a billion-dollar-squandered and once-groundbreaking voice assistant (like Siri or Google Assistant), but whose evolution has stalled, leading users to use it for basic tasks such as playing music, setting alarms, knowing the weather or controlling connected home devices.

The world, at least for the moment, seems obsessed with the evolution of artificial intelligence and applications like ChatGPT. Given this scenario, we have seen Amazon invest $4 billion in Antrophic, a rival to OpenAI, and promise the arrival of generative AI to Alexa to improve the capabilities of its assistant. After this, the company has chosen to cut “hundreds of roles” in Alexa.





The layoffs will affect company employees from different parts of the world. The employees of United States and Canada Those affected by the cuts will be notified today, while those in India will find out on Monday morning local time. The way of communicating it, as we can see, will leave many people uncertain this weekend whether they will keep their job on Monday or not.

Amid this year’s employee exodus, Dave Limp, the CEO of Amazon Devices, said in February that Amazon remained “fully committed” to Alexa. We have to wait to see how things will evolve within the firm and if, indeed, the voice assistant will be able to recover the splendor it had in its beginnings. For now, as we say, it is a challenge that attendees from other Big Tech also have.

Images: Amazon

