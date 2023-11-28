In August 2022, Amazon announced the acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion. With the operation, the e-commerce giant acquired one of the most recognizable companies in the home automation sector, especially in the field of robot vacuum cleaners. That operation is now in jeopardy.

The EU has not just given its blessing. Last July, European Union regulators launched an investigation that aimed to determine whether the acquisition could restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market. After this process, a statement of objections has been sent to Amazon showing its concern and indicating that this possibility is real.

Two threats. Two potential threats are indicated in this document. The first, that Amazon could “exclude iRobot’s rivals” by preventing rivals from selling their products in Amazon’s online store or reducing their access to its platform. In addition, they explain, they could take measures since promoting sales of iRobot products would mean more benefits than those of competing products.

Surprise. As indicated in Reuters, the operation seemed a done deal and the approval of the regulators seemed completed. In the United Kingdom they gave the go-ahead in June, and the US FTC already investigated the case in September 2022.

What they say on Amazon. Amazon spokesperson Alexandra Miller told The Verge: “We continue to work through the process with the European Commission and are focused on addressing their questions and any concerns identified at this stage. iRobot, which faces intense competition from “Other vacuum cleaner suppliers, offers practical and ingenious products. We believe Amazon can offer a company like iRobot the resources to accelerate innovation and invest in critical features while lowering prices for consumers.”

Deadlines. As indicated in the statement of objections, this type of document “is a formal step in an investigation”, but “does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Amazon now has the opportunity to respond to the Commission’s statement of objections, consult the file of the case and request an oral hearing”. The Commission will have until February 14, 2024 to make a final decision.

What could happen. The EU officials themselves indicate that “the vast majority of notified operations do not raise competition problems and are authorized after a routine examination.” This particular case has required that investigation and we will have to see how Amazon reacts in this regard. For now, however, iRobot shares fell 18% after the news.

Image | iRobot | William Perigois

