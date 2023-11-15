For a few weeks now, there have been rumors that Amazon would be preparing its own Linux-based operating system to bring all of its devices to life, however, what initially seemed to be planned for a few months is now a reality. And the giant’s new software has already sneaked into homes through the new Echo Show 5.

New software from Amazon

Until now, Amazon devices such as Fire TV, Echo Show or the Fire TV Smart TVs themselves, had a Android based operating system that with the appropriate adjustments gave life to what until now we know as Four OS. But this solution ultimately falls on Google’s demands, and when you’re a colossus like Amazon, you want to do things your way.

For that reason the possibility of creating a new operating system was on the table, and the project, which was called Vega OS, has seen the light faster than we could expect. This was warned in Zatz Not Funny!, where they realized that the new Echo Show 5 had the new operating system.

It could be seen in the device settings, since within the options menu the system updates showed that the smart speaker was running “OS 1.1” instead of Fire OS as had been happening until now. Another striking detail is that version 1.1 itself would already indicate that it is an extremely recent version of the operating system, so it is effectively the first version to come to light.

What advantages will it offer?

For now, for the user, everything could remain the same, since the devices should not lose functions, but neither should they gain them. The problem would be in the shortcuts that many users use, as is the case with the Fire TV Stick, where thanks to sideloading they are able to install applications that are not officially allowed on the devices.

It remains to be seen if this new operating system leaves these doors open, but we fear that all of this will be lost. The one who will gain the most in this aspect is Amazon itself, since as The Verge points out, just by breaking away from Google it would allow them to obtain 100% of the advertising revenue generated on the devices.

When can we see the new operating system

Given what has been seen, Amazon’s operating system should be deployed in a first step among the Echo speakers. It is an obvious step because it is a simpler implementation, and from there, make the leap to more complex platforms such as Fire TV Stick and Fire TV.

