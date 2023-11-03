There is very little time left until the arrival of the next Black Friday, but some stores have already started to launch some interesting offers in different device categories. As expected, Amazon has been one of those storesand we can find both some of their discounted devices and those of other brands.

Two Echo Pops for the price of one





One of the most interesting offers that Amazon has launched today is in the Echo Pop, and not only because of its current discount – that too – but because for the price of one we can get two. The Echo Pop is the latest smart speaker launched by Amazon, whose differences with respect to other models lie in the device itself. 1.95″ speaker, intended primarily for high-resolution music playback. Of course, it also comes with the Alexa voice assistant and has WiFi connectivity.

The official and recommended price of the Echo Pop is 54.99 euros, but we can currently find the speaker on sale for 39.98 euros. By adding the Echo device to the shopping cart and entering the coupon “ECHOPOP“, we can get two speakers for the price of one.

We present the Echo Pop | Smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, powerful and compact sound | Anthracite

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Two Echo Show 5 for the price of one





If what you want is a good speaker that also has a screen, the Echo Show 5 3rd generation also has the same offer as the Echo Pop. This Amazon device integrates a 5.5 inch touch screen with which we can watch multimedia content, whether on YouTube or even on Netflix. Of course, it also includes a speaker with voice assistant Alexa and can be used to control home video surveillance cameras.

As we mentioned, the Echo Show 5 3rd generation also has a promotion on Amazon. Currently we find it at its official and recommended price of 107.98 euros, but if we add it to the store’s shopping cart and enter the coupon “ECHOSHOW5“, we get two devices for the price of one.

New Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) | Smart touch screen with Alexa designed to control your digital home devices and more | Anthracite

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy S23





If you were waiting for the arrival of Black Friday to renew the phone, these previous weeks we can find some interesting discounts, as is the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in its version of 256 GB. The Samsung phone integrates a screen with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, offers resolution Full HD+ and refresh rate from 48 to 120 Hz. It comes with 8GB RAMits battery is 3,900 mAh, it has 25 W fast charging and it has a 50 MP main camera.

The recommended price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256 GB of storage is 1,019 euros, but now we can have it at home at a much lower price; specifically for 729 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23, 256GB + 45W Charger – Android Smartphone, three-year manufacturer’s warranty, 3900 mAh battery, Unlocked Smartphone, Black Color (Spanish Version)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7





The laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 It is also among one of the devices that have been ahead of Black Friday. This model, intended primarily for gaming, has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen with IPS panel, Full HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 250 nits.

Internally it has a processor Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Generation, 16 GB of RAM at speeds of 3,200 MHz and a 512 GB SSD drive. It also includes an efficient cooling system, RGB backlit keyboard and stereo speakers with a power of 4 W RMS.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 gaming computer has had a great variety of prices in recent weeks. Its official price reaches 1,099 euros, and although in recent days we have found it for approximately 849 euros, now we have it further reduced by 799 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 – 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12650H, 10C, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-4GB, No OS) Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

TP-Link Deco S1900 (pack of three units)





The stability of the Internet connection has improved a lot in recent years, and devices such as WiFi Mesh have made it possible for us to have a connection in practically the entire house by installing nodes in a very comfortable way. He TP-Link Deco S1900 It is a great purchasing option, since in addition to being on sale, it offers insurance coverage. up to 520 m² with the three-node pack. In addition, from its application we can configure parental controls, block the connection of certain devices and many other functions to adapt it to our liking.

In this case, the recommended price of the TP-Link Deco S1900 (pack of three nodes) is 169.99, but taking advantage of the fact that it is on sale on Amazon, we can get a good discount that leaves it for 139.99 euros.

TP-Link Deco S1900 (3-Pack) – Mesh Wi-Fi AC1900, Coverage up to 520 m², Adapts to Multi-Story Apartments and Homes, Multiple Working Modes, 2 x Gigabit Ports per Unit

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo, TP-Link

In Xataka Selection | The Samsung phone that dominates the mid-range is discounted at MediaMarkt: Super AMOLED screen, 50 MP camera and Android 13

In Xataka | Best “smart” Amazon Echo speakers: which one to buy and recommendations based on use