Denpasar Voice – The Naturalized Player Worth IDR 5.21 Billion was officially not called by Shin Tae Yong to the Indonesian National Team ahead of the second round of World Cup qualification.

The naturalized player worth IDR 5.21 billion who was not officially called by Shin Tae-yong to the Indonesian National Team is Stefano Lilipaly.

This became known after PSSI officially released the 27 names called Shin Tae Yong to the Indonesian National Team.

Stefano Lilipaly, who was not called Shin Tae-yong, also raised a big question for Indonesian national team supporters.

How could it not be, Stefano Lilipaly’s quite neat appearance with Borneo FC was not enough to attract Shin Tae-yong’s attention.

With Borneo FC this season, Stefano Lilipaly has recorded 9 goals and 10 assists in 18 matches.

According to the Futboll.Indonesia Instagram post, Indonesian National Team supporters believe that Stefano Lilipaly was not called up to the Indonesian National Team because his attitude was not good.

“I’m sure there must be something that’s why Fano wasn’t called, I just support what STY is doing,” wrote the account @iipuullll quoted from the comments page of the Instagram post.

“Maybe STY doesn’t like Fano’s attitude,” wrote Arhamqulub. (*/Rizal)