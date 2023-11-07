Amazfit has presented its new smartwatch. The Amazfit Active is now available in Spain, a watch model with Stylish design, metallic finishes and quite competitive priceespecially compared to the top Amazfit Balance model.
These are the characteristics of this watch that wants to accompany people who want to exercise and at the same time look for a well-designed device.
Amazfit Active technical sheet
Amazfit Active
Dimensions
42,36 x 35,9 x 10,75 mm
weight
24g (without strap)
screen
AMOLED 1,75″
390 x 450 px
341 ppp
battery
300 mAh
Magnetic charging
sensors
Biometric
Acceleration
Temperature
Geomagnetic
GPS
monitoring
24h heart rate
Blood saturation
Stress level
Sleep monitoring
connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Android 7.0 / iOS 14.0 o superior
endurance
5 ATM
precio
From 129.9 euros
Amazfit Active Smartwatch with AI Fitness Trainer, GPS, Bluetooth Calling, Music Storage, 14-Day Battery, 1.75″ AMOLED Screen and Alexa-Enabled, Black
*Some prices may have changed since the last review
AMOLED display and Zepp software
We have a watch with a screen 1.75-inch AMOLED that occupies 73% of the front. Amazfit offers to customize it with more than 100 different watch faces.
The body of the Amazfit Active has an aluminum alloy frame and a silicone strap, weighing 24 grams. A 27 gram ‘Lavender Purple’ version is also available, with a stainless steel frame and a vegan leather strap. We have 5 ATM water resistance.
At the level of autonomy, the Amazfit Active incorporates 300 mAh, which promises a 14 days typical use or up to 30 days with battery saving mode. For heavy use, Amazfit promises it will last about 10 days. It also has GPS, which with continuous use lasts about 16 hours.
The Amazfit Active is compatible with Alexa and allows you to make calls via Bluetooth. It has its own Zepp application, which can be linked to other ecosystems such as Apple Health, Adidas Runtastic, Google Fit, komoot, Relive and Strava.
Amazfit offers compatibility with 120 different training modes and like most watches of this style, it offers continuous 24-hour health monitoring. Sensors include heart rate, stress level, soil quality or blood saturation.
As a paid version, Zepp, Amazfit’s parent company, offers Zepp Aura, which reads biometric data and adjusts sounds in real time to help you fall asleep and relax. It also shows the user’s rest level with the ‘Readiness’ tool and offers a personalized trainer through a smart assistantwith a chatbot available in any language.
Versions and price of the Amazfit Active
The new Amazfit Active is now available in Spain from 129,90 euros for the black version (‘Midnight Black’) and pink (‘Petal Pink’). The Lavender Purple variant with better finishes is available for 149.9 euros.
