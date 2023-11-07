Amazfit has presented its new smartwatch. The Amazfit Active is now available in Spain, a watch model with Stylish design, metallic finishes and quite competitive priceespecially compared to the top Amazfit Balance model.

These are the characteristics of this watch that wants to accompany people who want to exercise and at the same time look for a well-designed device.

Amazfit Active technical sheet

Amazfit Active

Dimensions

42,36 x 35,9 x 10,75 mm

weight

24g (without strap)

screen

AMOLED 1,75″

390 x 450 px

341 ppp

battery

300 mAh

Magnetic charging

sensors

Biometric

Acceleration

Temperature

Geomagnetic

GPS

monitoring

24h heart rate

Blood saturation

Stress level

Sleep monitoring

connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2

Android 7.0 / iOS 14.0 o superior

endurance

5 ATM

precio

From 129.9 euros

Amazfit Active Smartwatch with AI Fitness Trainer, GPS, Bluetooth Calling, Music Storage, 14-Day Battery, 1.75″ AMOLED Screen and Alexa-Enabled, Black

AMOLED display and Zepp software





We have a watch with a screen 1.75-inch AMOLED that occupies 73% of the front. Amazfit offers to customize it with more than 100 different watch faces.

The body of the Amazfit Active has an aluminum alloy frame and a silicone strap, weighing 24 grams. A 27 gram ‘Lavender Purple’ version is also available, with a stainless steel frame and a vegan leather strap. We have 5 ATM water resistance.





At the level of autonomy, the Amazfit Active incorporates 300 mAh, which promises a 14 days typical use or up to 30 days with battery saving mode. For heavy use, Amazfit promises it will last about 10 days. It also has GPS, which with continuous use lasts about 16 hours.

The Amazfit Active is compatible with Alexa and allows you to make calls via Bluetooth. It has its own Zepp application, which can be linked to other ecosystems such as Apple Health, Adidas Runtastic, Google Fit, komoot, Relive and Strava.

Amazfit offers compatibility with 120 different training modes and like most watches of this style, it offers continuous 24-hour health monitoring. Sensors include heart rate, stress level, soil quality or blood saturation.





As a paid version, Zepp, Amazfit’s parent company, offers Zepp Aura, which reads biometric data and adjusts sounds in real time to help you fall asleep and relax. It also shows the user’s rest level with the ‘Readiness’ tool and offers a personalized trainer through a smart assistantwith a chatbot available in any language.

Versions and price of the Amazfit Active

The new Amazfit Active is now available in Spain from 129,90 euros for the black version (‘Midnight Black’) and pink (‘Petal Pink’). The Lavender Purple variant with better finishes is available for 149.9 euros.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

