The first defeat of the season is a fact for FC Ommen. In the 3rd division D North, De Weide was too strong with 1-0. FC Ommen is now six points behind leader FC Meppel, but it must be said that that club has two more matches in its legs. In the 3rd class D East, things continue to go well with leader Helios. On a visit to De Esch, the score was one against six.