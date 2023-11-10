Suara.com – The coach of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Bima Sakti, said that a player of Amar Brkic’s descent was not involved in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup against Ecuador at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium because of diarrhea.

Bima Sakti understands this because Amar, who grew up in Germany, needs adaptation.

Indonesian National Team coach Bima Sakti with Indonesian National Team goalkeeper Ikram Al Giffari after the match against the Ecuador National Team in the Group A preliminary round match for the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, East Java, Friday (10/11/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/rwa. (ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA)

“Amar couldn’t play, he had diarrhea because his condition was far from Germany, so we understand, hopefully the second match can be even better,” said Bima after the Indonesia vs Ecuador national team match.

In the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, the Indonesian national team managed to hold Ecuador to a 1-1 draw. Bima was grateful for this result considering that this was the first time his team had played in an event as big as the World Cup.

He also praised the hard work of the players who appeared full of enthusiasm despite their poor physical condition in the second half.

“Thank God it was 1-1 and this is the result of the players’ hard work, even though it felt hard. “We have two days to rest after this and hopefully that can make the players’ condition even better,” explained Bima in the Mixed Zone of GBT Stadium Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023) as published by ANTARA.

The draw against Ecuador meant that Indonesia won its first points in the U-17 World Cup. Indonesia currently occupies third place in Group A standings with one point.

Previously, when taking part in the U-20 World Cup in 1979 in Japan, Indonesia did not even get a point.

In the next match, Indonesia will face Panama on November 13 2023 at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, at 16.00 WIB.

Meanwhile, Morocco will meet Ecuador on the same day and place, at 19.00 WIB.