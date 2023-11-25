loading…

Israel claims to have killed Amar Abu Jalalah, commander of the Hamas Navy, in an airstrike ahead of the ceasefire. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – Amar Abu Jalalah is a senior agent Hamas who died in the attack Israel right before the ceasefire between the two sides.

Reported from Sky News (25/11/2023), on the first day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, 24 hostages held in Gaza were released. In return, 39 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons have been released, a Qatari official said.

This ceasefire comes after more than 14,800 people were killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas attacks stands at around 1,200, according to Al Jazeera.

However, before the ceasefire occurred, apparently Israel had carried out several attacks which were claimed to have succeeded in killing the Hamas Navy Commander, Amar Abu Jalalah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a Hamas naval commander was killed on Thursday (23/11/2023) in an airstrike on Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza.

“Amar Abu Jalalah was a senior agent in the Hamas navy and was involved in directing several terror attacks by sea that were thwarted by the IDF,” the IDF statement said.

The IDF also said that other members of the Hamas Navy were also killed in the attack.

Israel believes it has succeeded in eliminating senior Hamas military officials, a senior IDF official discussed with journalists.