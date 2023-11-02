The world of the High Table seems unstoppable, even when some elements of the Prime Video series did not quite fit into the ballet of the John Wick universe.

Although The Continental has ended up saving the furniture with its three episodes, the series derived from John Wick has presented some problems that, without a doubt, have made it Chad Stahelski and company take good note.

Beyond the four films in which Keanu Reeves he put on the armored suit to exact his revenge against the Alta Mesa, The Continental served as a prequel to learn about the origins of Winston Scott as manager of the iconic New York hotel where those who serve under the table find sanctuary.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Next summer, furthermore, Ana de Armas will make the jump to the John Wick universe in Ballerina, the spin-off that takes place between John Wick 3: Parabellum and John Wick 4.

Now, in addition, we know that there is another serie set in this international criminal network that will expand the operations of the High Table.

Another John Wick series underway

While chatting with the folks at Collider, Chad Stahelski revealed that a new TV series set in the John Wick universe is in the works.

“I like all the ideas that our writing group is working on now. If you told me tomorrow that I had to do any of them, I would say, ‘Great, that’s a great way to spend a year.’ They’re great ideas and I have ideas.” on how to carry them out.

That’s the fun of keeping it going. We’re doing a John Wick TV series which, once again, keeps my head moving. “I’d love to do a couple of episodes, just because I think I’d have fun trying things we didn’t get to do in the movies.”

Naturally, Chad Stahelski has not said anything about the story that this new series in the John Wick universe will address, so we do not know what it will be about or what characters we could find.

For now, the next stop will be Ballerina, where Ana de Armas will briefly meet Keanu Reeves. Beyond that, the John Wick universe is a mystery: I think Baba Yaga could return in a new movie.