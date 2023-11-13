The preparation of the amnesty law is already finished. The Government closed this weekend with the Catalan parties the agreement that will give way to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Everything happens in the midst of a wave of protests in most cities in the country. The calendar with which the Executive works, if there are no setbacks, is to register the law in Congress this Monday. But the law will still face an obstacle course and deadlines that will last weeks (and even months).

Against the clock. The first thing to comment on at this point in time is that, as indicated in article 99 of the Constitution, there is a maximum period for Sánchez to be sworn in before there are other elections. Let us remember that in the event that no candidate becomes President of the Government, the Cortes must be dissolved two months after the first investiture vote is held, that is, on November 27. That is the deadline that Sánchez has to approve an amnesty.

Emergency procedure. To achieve this, the process must be accelerated as much as possible. And the formula chosen has been to register the amnesty as a legislative proposal instead of a bill, as was initially planned. This is due to several reasons: A sitting Executive cannot present bills in Congress, according to Government law. And the bill prevents the preparation of a preliminary draft and a mandatory opinion of the Council of State, so an emergency procedure reduces the time by half.

In this way, and in response to the request of the Catalan independence groups that the law be registered before the investiture, the way has been to register it under a bill, which must be signed by 15 deputies or by a parliamentary group, according to with the Regulations of the Lower House.

The deadlines. Once it is registered, the text will go to the corresponding commission and a period of 7 days will open for the presentation of amendments, which are expected to be proposed by both the PP and Vox. These will be voted on in Congress and the normal thing is that they will be rejected. Then there will be a third plenary session in which the norm is definitively approved, and then sent to the Senate. How long can it take? In the case of the repeal of sedition, 20 days passed from when Congress took the rule into consideration until it was sent to the Senate.

The PP’s strategy to lengthen the process. It must be taken into account that the PP has an absolute majority in the Senate. This gives the popular parties some margin to slow down the processing of the amnesty. The PP, in fact, has registered a reform of the Senate Regulations (of article 133, specifically), to give powers to the Chamber when deciding whether or not it is pertinent to apply the urgency procedure to the bills it sends. The congress.

In this way, the popular parties could extend the processing of the law in the Senate for up to two months. In addition, it is also expected that the Upper House will veto the amnesty law, which must return to Congress to be ratified again by the deputies. This time with an absolute majority.

The TC will have the last word. Many political parties have already indicated that they will appeal the law before the Constitutional Court, as have some autonomous communities, such as Castilla y León. The activation of these actions will force the TC to rule on the rule and on the question of whether it is contrary to the Constitution. While it does not decide whether or not to admit the issue, its simple presentation entails “the provisional suspension of the proceedings in the judicial process.”

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that the organization has issued up to 22 sentences in the democratic period in which the amnesty is mentioned. According to jurisprudence, the discussed grace measure has constitutional fit. But the TC could issue a ruling declaring that the amnesty violates the Constitution.

Can reach the EU. And not only that. The amnesty law could perfectly reach a European court that studies whether this Spanish law is compatible with the EU, if it respects the rule of law and judicial independence. In fact, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the same one to which the Spanish judges who question the amnesty law will go, two years ago supported the claim of a fugitive who had been amnestied, concluding that the revocation of that measure of grace is compatible with Union Law.

The amnesty law has many obstacles in the way, we will have to wait to see how the PSOE overcomes all of this in time.

Image: Sergio R Moreno (GTRES)

