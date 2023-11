An arrival of Sinterklaas will take place in Enter this afternoon, with traditional Black Petes. On the Village Square and in the surrounding streets there are hundreds of people, welcoming Saint Nicholas and his entourage. More than a week ago, the organizing committee consisting of the Young Netherlands Foundation and the Enterse Ondernemers Vereniging (EOV) decided to cancel the parade for fear of actions by Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP).