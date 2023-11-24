loading…

KIEV – America and Germany secretly intend to force Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate with Russia. This was reported by the well-known German media, Bild.

The tabloid quoted anonymous sources as saying that Washington and Berlin were rationing arms shipments in the hope that Kiev would realize that it could not retake territory captured by Russia.

This report follows allegations in several other media that Western countries that support Ukraine are inclined towards peace talks, although Zelensky has publicly ruled out this.

Senior officials in Kev, including the head of state, recently acknowledged that Ukraine’s disappointing counteroffensive in the summer had eroded some countries’ readiness to continue their support.

In its report on Friday, Bild quoted an unnamed source from “government circles” as explaining that Germany is now trying to ensure that Ukraine puts itself in a “strategically good negotiating position” for possible talks with Russia. According to the article, the US is also taking a similar approach.

However, no country has openly encouraged Kiev for dialogue, the media claimed. Instead, Washington and Berlin used their positions as Kiev’s two largest arms suppliers as a tool of influence. The plan, according to Bild, is to provide Ukraine with enough weapons to defend its current front lines, but not make any significant breakthroughs.

Government sources say this is expected to push Zelensky to the conclusion that his country cannot win militarily, and instead needs to negotiate peace with Russia.

The tabloid further claims that Western countries have a ‘plan B’, which would result in a cessation of hostilities without a formal peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

When asked for comment, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office denied making any such plans, and insisted that Berlin “will support Ukraine as long as necessary.”

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Zelensky acknowledged the failure of the counteroffensive to retake key territory “is not a good message” to send to Kiev’s supporters in the West.

A day earlier, Aleksey Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, expressed concern that “discussions among certain partners are intensifying” regarding the need for negotiations with Russia and a potential ceasefire.

