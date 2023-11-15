The last few months have represented a period of profound changes at Alpine. The first step was to reorganize the management part, starting with the relocation of Laurent Rossi to special projects, while Philippe Krief, formerly of Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, rose to the top of the French company as CEO.

In July, confirmation also arrived of the promotion of Bruno Famin, head of the Formula 1 Power Unit department, in the role of reference figure for all motorsport activities. The engineer immediately fell into his role, even taking on the management of the team on an interim basis at the time of the farewell of Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, who thus bid farewell to the team after over twenty years together.

If the arrival of Eric Meignan as the new technical director in the Power Unit area at Viry Chatillon is thought more in terms of 2026, when the new regulation will debut, first there are steps forward to be taken during the current cycle. The transalpine team has often shown that it can make progress, but never as much and as its opponents, which represents one of the reasons that led to the farewell of Szafnauer, who instead asked for time, patience and new structures to achieve prestigious results .

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

It is clear that the management is in a hurry to take steps forward, especially considering the growth shown by Aston Martin and McLaren, so the exploits obtained this season, with the two podiums obtained by the A523 between Monaco and Zandvoort, to which is added the one in sprints of Spa, are no longer considered sufficient. Precisely with this in mind, Alpine has decided to push the accelerator on the development of the 2024 single-seater, concentrating part of the resources and attention on the new car. For example, the drivers had the opportunity to test the model of the new car already in the first weeks of September so that they could give initial feedback to the engineers before the production of certain elements. Generally, in fact, the official drivers begin testing the following year’s car towards the end of November, depending on their calendar commitments.

“Obviously the team is aware of what they need to do to improve the situation. I drove the 2024 car model for a long time in the simulator, quite early compared to usual to be honest, which is positive because we can identify problems and give feedback in advance”, explained Esteban Ocon, illustrating what the moves were behind the scenes of the French team to prepare for 2024.

“We usually start shooting with the following year’s model between the end of November and December, but this year we managed to do it already at the beginning of September. But until we test the car on the track, it’s difficult to know exactly what it will be like. This way we can buy the two cars, it was interesting, but there will be months of development, still a lot of work in the wind tunnel, so it will continue to evolve before the shakedown and the first race”, added the French driver.

“We want to continue to improve even on the small things. There’s a feeling that we could have done last year that we didn’t. It’s good to have done it this year, it allows us to give more feedback to the engineers in advance, so the parts aren’t already produced, but there is time to review some aspects. To be honest, I’ve never driven a next-year car this early, ever.”

Alpine is also working hard on the structures front, so much so that it has invested in a new simulator which, however, should only be active in 2025, together with new staff hired to strengthen that particular sector. The current simulator is in fact now around twenty years old, but it is the only tool available to drivers to test the car in advance of when it will physically make its debut on the track: “This is the only tool we have , so we have to trust as much as possible, given that we cannot do tests (on the track) and the only representative way we have to test the car until the official tests.”

