During a meeting held a few weeks before the summer break, the teams and the Federation had addressed several issues for both the present and the future, including the possibility of helping Alpine get closer to other manufacturers through concessions. However, not having the support of the other teams, in recent days it has emerged that the French company has decided to abandon the requests presented to the FIA, diverting part of the resources to the 2026 project.

In fact, following Honda’s farewell announced at the end of 2020 it was decided to freeze the Power Units, thus giving Red Bull and AlphaTauri the opportunity to keep the former Japanese units. We therefore reached a common agreement for the freezing of the engines at the beginning of 2022, with the possibility of making changes only to improve their reliability. Furthermore, an agreement was reached whereby, in the event a manufacturer ended up outside a certain margin in terms of maximum power, the FIA ​​could rebalance the values ​​in the field, bringing the group closer together.

But when Alpine approached the Federation to discuss this issue, in reality conflicting positions immediately emerged regarding the possibility that the French company was actually experiencing a gap estimated at around 30 HP.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

The rival teams had in fact taken the Alpine case into consideration, but without reaching a conclusion, so it was agreed to mandate the Powertrain Advisory Committee to take the topic into consideration and present proposals to the F1 Commission in the months subsequent ones.

At the Qatar GP last October, Alpine’s interim Team Principal, Bruno Famin, declared that there had been no progress in the engine equalization plan. Furthermore, aware of this situation, the team had already shifted its focus to other sectors, giving priority to the development of the 2026 Power Unit, the year in which the next reset will take place in terms of regulations on engines and chassis in F1.

Since it is now clear that it does not have the full support of its rivals, necessary to undertake an intervention to rebalance the values ​​in the field between the various manufacturers, Alpine has decided to abandon any initiative aimed at considering changes to guarantee the parity of the engines in this technical cycle. The request would have already been accepted by the FIA ​​and Alpine would have diverted the resources that would have been spent to improve its current Power Unit on the 2026 project.

In a statement released to Motorsport.com, the French team explained: “After having discussed with the FIA ​​regarding engine equalization, we, as engine manufacturers, have actively decided not to pursue the matter further, taking note of the positions taken by the FIA ​​and other Power Unit manufacturers”.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Bruno Famin, Executive Director – Viry-Chatillon, Alpine F1 Team, in the team’s press conference

“The topic of engine equalization was initially raised by the FIA ​​at the F1 Commission meeting in July, after which we looked at the options available to us and the performance upgrades that could be made in line with the regulations and the gentlemen’s agreement among PU producers”.

“We quickly came to the conclusion that it was not worth the time and effort. Furthermore, for such a small performance gain, it would have been a distraction in our efforts to develop the 2026 PU project,” explained the French company.

When contacted, the FIA ​​did not want to comment on the news, but it will undoubtedly be discussed at the next meeting of the F1 Commission on the occasion of the Abu Dhabi Gram Prix this weekend.

Already a few months ago, in fact, several teams had hinted that they did not agree on the assessments regarding the gap accused by Alpine. For example, Ferrari not only underlined how the gap was smaller than what the French company claimed, but also that it would be complicated to find a solution that would satisfy everyone.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

“It is true that, when we decided to freeze the engines, we considered that, in exceptional circumstances, we could try to find a way to support those most in difficulty. I’m not sure if Renault (which supplies the engines to Alpine) is that far away, but we don’t have the same numbers as Renault. It’s the first time that my engineers are pessimistic compared to the others!”, explained Frederic Vasseur during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

“And if we have to do something, it can’t be something related to the flow meter, something with the same approach regarding the assignment of work in the wind tunnel, where those who are in tenth position (in the constructors’ championship) have more time in the wind tunnel wind, it’s not that he’s ten kilos lighter. The team or manufacturer must be able to develop (the unit). And he can’t be given an advantage, otherwise it would be the start of a sort of balance of performance” .

