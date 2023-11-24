2024 will be a year of restart for Mick Schumacher, who has accepted the challenge of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship by signing with Alpine.

The German, Mercedes’ reserve for Formula 1, joins the French brand as a starting driver for next season aboard the A424 LMDh, tested last month for the first time in the Jerez de la Frontera tests.

After victories in FIA F2 and FIA F3, Michael’s son is looking for new challenges and the one with Alpine and the Signatech team is truly unprecedented from many points of view.

“It’s definitely a new adventure for me compared to what I’ve done up to now, but I’m very happy to open this new chapter in my career by sharing the car with colleagues. It will certainly be challenging, but I’m ready for face the challenge”, says Schumacher in a round table attended by Motorsport.com.

“On the one hand, I know that it will be quite different in terms of the type of work, but I have some very expert companions who will be able to give me a hand. I am very ready and open to learning everything, to finding the right dynamics to understand everything in my own way.”

“In Formula 1 you work with your teammates, but then in the car you’re alone, but here we are a real team, which excites me a lot. I can’t wait to start racing and grow together with them.”

“Compared to single-seaters, some things are not too different, such as power and aerodynamics. What is more interesting and intriguing is the type of sport, facing so many hours of racing between green lights and checkered flags.”

“The approach will be totally different, there are many factors that can influence performance, including the systems we have in the car; there are a lot of possibilities for refining them and each solution can have an impact. Personally, I will try to lend a hand with my experience in adopting the best strategies for the team”.

Mick Schumacher, Alpine

The rumors about his possible arrival in the world of endurance racing had begun to become more and more insistent and Mick himself was keen to underline that he could not remain on the bench waiting for a call any longer.

“I’m a driver and therefore my priority is racing, I didn’t want to stay still for another year. The reserve and test driver program in F1 is fine, but I was also looking for other challenges that would allow me to grow and still be ready in case be a chance to return to F1 one day as a starter.”

The contract signed by Schumacher with Alpine provides for an exit in the event of a call from Mercedes to replace George Russell or Lewis Hamilton if there were special needs.

With F1 as the priority of Michael’s young son’s commitments, the French brand is looking for a driver who can fill the reserve role for the LMDh.

Meanwhile, Schumacher flew to Abu Dhabi for the weekend of the last Grand Prix of the circus season and in the United Arab Emirates he was immediately besieged by journalists to find out more about his WEC commitment.

“Clearly the LMDh is a very different car to drive, heavier, closed, with different viewing points compared to single-seaters. But endurance is a rapidly growing category, with many brands and drivers arriving, so it immediately appealed to me attracted. The WEC was the best choice, also because it is closer to F1 than competitions in Japan or the USA”, replied Mick.

“Objectives? Every driver races to win, we all know that the 24h of Le Mans has incredible prestige, but in endurance racing the first thing to do is get to the checkered flag. I will be able to learn a lot from my teammates and improve.”

“F1 is not a closed door, I always hope to be able to return to it one day, but in the meantime it was also right to try something else to learn something new and improve myself. This is why I chose the WEC, I want to get involved and see where I can get, giving my contribution to the team.”

Mick Schumacher, Alpine

Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsport, also explained how the choice of the new driver was reached.

“We found ourselves talking to Mick in the F1 paddock and when the opportunity arose to have him with us in the WEC we couldn’t refuse. He’s a very good and fast driver, so why didn’t he take it? I am convinced that in F1 he has been underestimated, let’s not forget that he is Formula 2 and Formula 3 Champion, so he has many excellent qualities.”

“What he can bring to the team is experience of a really very high level like what you have in F1. Of course, endurance is also becoming that way, because with many manufacturers having very high level lineups and engineers, I think that it’s becoming really important.”

“With the BoP it is important to be present with excellent drivers. A good driver is not only fast, but capable of managing the tires even for three stints, who takes care of the car for his teammates, happy to accept some compromises in the position of the seat for all three”.

“His hiring will help Alpine raise the bar, he is still a reserve at Mercedes and has excellent experience from a top-level team in F1, after the years spent at Haas and Ferrari. He will give us new ideas, work and visions. This is what we expect from him.”

“When we organized the test with him in Jerez we wanted to allow him to get to know and learn the car, given that up to now his career has been on single-seaters. He was able to discover the world of endurance and we also wanted to understand whether he might be interested in it or not a full-time program with us.”

“We didn’t want to look at his performances at that moment, but to calmly analyze every aspect of his being a driver. When we choose a driver we don’t do it as an industrial process, but we go more on the human and obsessive side”.

“This is why we don’t organize tests with 5 or 10 new riders at a time, the risk is to arrive at hasty and limited conclusions. The mental aspect of a rider is as important as his pure speed, so they are two things that mix with 50 and 50”.

“Those who worked with Mick at Jerez had no doubts about his ability to share the car with teammates.”

Finally, Famin reiterated what the agreements are with Schumacher: “The contract is clear, as is the agreement with him: if Mick were to have the opportunity to drive an F1 to replace Russell or Hamilton, we will let him go. We will appoint him later. a reserve for us, so as to cover ourselves for this eventuality.”