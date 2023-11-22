Alpine is one of the manufacturers that, starting from 2024, will enter the World Endurance Championship, making the championship even more uncertain and interesting. This morning the French brand announced the 6 pilots of the two A424 LMDhs with which it will take part in the next WEC season.

4 of the 6 pilots hired are French and 3 of these already work for Alpine. We are talking about Nicolas, Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Charles Milesi. The fourth is Paul-Loup Chatin, certainly not new for Alpine. While the new arrivals are two drivers who will bring some visibility to the team.

The 4 transalpines are joined by Ferdinand Habsburg, an interesting driver for his speed with the prototypes and, above all, Mick Schumacher. The German has already had the opportunity to test the A424 in the latest tests held in Jerez de la Frontera and in 2024 he will race as a starting driver, maintaining his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver in Formula 1.

“For me a new chapter begins with Alpine in the Hypercar category of the FIA ​​WEC. The car is impressive and I can’t wait to get started,” said Mick Schumacher following the announcement. “I grew up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.”

“This year I missed racing, which I have loved to do since I was a child, and sometimes it was difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track. Endurance racing is a new challenge for me and I am sure that next year we will share great moments together with Alpine”.

Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine Motorsport, took stock of the choice of the 6 drivers announced this morning. The French team has decided to focus on fast drivers, but also capable of working as a team because in 2024 Alpine will have to try to complete as many races as possible, so as to collect important data for the development of the car.

“At this decisive stage for the A424 program, we are proud to reveal the six drivers who will race for us in the Hypercar category in 2024. With Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who were not only fast and reliable, but who also demonstrated true team spirit and a good competitive acumen to best represent the Alpine colors in the main category of the World Endurance Championship”.

“We are absolutely happy to have these six riders and we hope that each of them brings their own experience and qualities to the project, for example Charles with his young age, Nicolas with his Endurance experience to mentor the riders younger, and also Mick, with his experience gained at the highest level. It may be his first foray into Endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his desire to join us are palpable. I’m sure it will be a real resource”.

Philippe Sinault, team manager of Alpine’s WEC team, added: “The first word that comes to mind is ‘pride’. I think we have made the right choices and I have faith in this team, which is ideal for us at Alpine in Hypercar. There is an interesting balance between long-standing, federal and well-known drivers to the team and new faces who have surprised us in recent years. As a French team, we are also particularly excited to have four French drivers on the team. There are less than 100 days left until the first race of the 2024 season. The tests are almost finished and the team is now complete: we can’t wait to see our beautiful A424s driven by these pilots.”

Alpine also announced that the presentation of the two crews, but also of the official livery that will dress the two A424 LMDhs, will take place on February 7th. The location of the presentation, however, has not yet been declared.

