AlphaTauri lives in a world in between. He has to deal with two very different needs, which can converge on the Abu Dhabi track. The Faenza team, in fact, is the one that brought the most important technical innovations to Yas Marina, together with Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, given that all the others have only adapted their cars to the characteristics of the track.

The AT04 has been equipped with a new floor: the hope is that this important aerodynamic package can serve to recover the seven points that divide the Romagna team from Williams for the conquest of seventh place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The new AlphaTauri AT04 fund

The attempt by the staff directed by Jody Eggington is legitimate given that, apart from Las Vegas, from Austin onwards they have scored 16 world championship points, while in the previous 17 races only 5 had been achieved. Our feeling, however, is that the work is finalized for the test day on Tuesday, which will act as a bridge to the 2024 season, given that the regulations will not allow the use of new materials, but only solutions already seen in the car.

AlphaTauri, therefore, tries to save both goat and cabbage. He still had some spendable budget within the 2023 cost limit and anticipated some concepts that could inspire next year’s single-seater. The operation makes a lot of sense considering that there will be regulatory stability, so what is found today is also good tomorrow.

It should not be surprising, therefore, if just five GPs after Austin, where the latest evolution of the surface was seen, there is a clear change in the aerodynamic line. The previous one was the refinement of the concept developed for the AT04, while at Yas Marina we witness the debut of what is already oriented towards the 2024 car which, almost certainly, will lose the AT05 acronym together with the change of name of the Racing Bull team.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The bottom Venturi channels of the AlphaTauri AT04 are new

The changes that concern the area adjacent to the keel of the frame are not visible, while the changes that concern the entrance to the channels are more visible. The AlphaTauri abandons the flow diverters cambered towards the inside, but defines a different spacing between the elements, giving the sensation that there is a desire to load more the flow destined for the rear extractor. In this revision of the concept, the shape of the bargeboard changes, i.e. the most external element increasingly influenced by the choices of Red Bull’s “cousins”: it serves as a separator between the clean flows destined for the channels and to keep the turbulences of the front wheel away which foul the low pressure area.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new AlphaTauri AT04 fund

It is true that AlphaTauri has its aerodynamic hub in Bicester, but it is equally true that the development in the tunnel is carried out in the Milton Keynes structure and the influences of Adrian Newey are felt, so much so that in 2024 we will see greater affinities with the car of the world champion team.

The shape of the bottom under the undercut also changes: the conspicuous hump that characterized the Austin version is cleaner: it probably also prefigures a different positioning of the lower anti-intrusion cone. Maybe it won’t be super efficient on the AT04, but it will go in the direction of the near future.

There could also be some innovations on the external edge of the pavement: the long cantilevered “scimitar” has been simplified in design.

