The Las Vegas Grand Prix represents a great showcase for the Formula 1 teams. Most of the teams have in fact created something special for the occasion, such as a special livery, a new clothing collection or particular activities to celebrate the ‘event.

Ferrari was the first to present its new livery, followed by Alpine, Williams, McLaren, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo. To these was also added a seventh team, namely AlphaTauri, which unveiled on the eve of the US event a new color that will be used in the last two races of the season, both in Las Vegas and in Abu Dhabi, where the world championship will end next week.

The new color scheme is inspired by the latest AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection, in collaboration with an artist who has made these sinuous lines his distinctive feature. For the occasion, the entire rear part of the car has been redesigned, with white lines that envelop the car on a dark background starting from the passenger compartment up to the final part of the bonnet.

Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 livery, Las Vegas GP

In addition to the new livery there will also be another special touch on the car, given that the collaboration with Gundam, the Japanese franchise created over 40 years ago, will also make its debut in Las Vegas. This is a special partnership between the Faenza team and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. with the protagonists of the animated series who will find space on the headrests of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda’s cars.

The team’s hope is that Las Vegas could represent another opportunity to score important points in the chase against Williams for seventh place in the constructors’ championship. Generally, top speeds do not represent a strong point for the Italian team’s single-seater, especially compared to the British team, which makes performance on the straights its best characteristic. However, the momentum experienced in the last few rounds has given great confidence within the team.

“The last three races have been very positive, with points won in each of them, so the team is having a good moment. It is very positive to see how much we have closed the gap with Williams. This is largely due to the improvements made at Austin, who gave us more confidence and pace”, said Yuki Tsunoda.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect the level of performance we saw in Brazil, and now we have to carry this positive feeling into the next two races to fight aggressively and get enough points to hopefully reach seventh place in the constructors’ championship at the end of the season. year”.

