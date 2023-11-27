The last Grand Prix of the season ended with a solid seventh place for Fernando Alonso, which was the best he could hope for against the three teams that occupied the top six positions.

Of course, the Spaniard was able to beat Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, but it is also clear that their respective team mates had an edge over this weekend. In the end Alonso also managed to secure a good fourth place in the drivers’ standings, undoubtedly not the result the Asturian was hoping for, but which also represents a small satisfaction after the excellent first part of the season which had seen him achieve numerous podiums.

However, Yas Marina’s race was also affected by various episodes, including one that brought him under the magnifying glass after his second pit stop. Upon returning to the track, with Hamilton’s Mercedes behind him, Alonso clearly moved to the right side, almost going beyond the limits of the track without realizing it given that, at that moment, his attention was focused on the mirrors.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

This movement caught the Briton by surprise, with the seven-time world champion immediately going on the radio to tell his team how Alonso had brought forward the braking on purpose, in a maneuver which is generally referred to as a “brake test”. However, after analyzing the case, the commissioners decided not to take any action, clearing Alonso.

Speaking after the race, Alonso explained that he had actually slowed down with the intention of letting Hamilton pass before the DRS detection point, which would then have allowed the use of the floating wing on the next straight after the turn five hairpin. However, in turn the same Star driver also slowed down and remained behind at the moment of detection, thus being able to exploit the DRS and momentarily overtake the Spaniard.

Momentarily, because in the following lap, also being able to count on fresher tyres, Alonso returned to the front, later overtaking Yuki Tsunoda too. Speaking about the episode, the Aston Martin driver explained: “Lewis is obviously very intelligent, he understands the sport very well and has a lot of experience, but I have more.”

Asked to clarify whether he was surprised by Hamilton’s comment, which accused him of braking on purpose, Alonso added: “Yes and no. We did the same in Canada in 2012 (he’s actually referring to Canada 2013 at the detection point before the hairpin). So 11 years after that episode, we tried to be smart, braking at turn 5, but in both cases I won, so that’s fine”, explained Alonso, underlining how under the checkered flag it was He was the one who finished in front.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Beyond the episode, it is clear that this second part of the season has held little satisfaction for the Silverstone team, with only a few highlights such as Zandvoort, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas. One of the weak points during the entire season was that of the top speeds on the straights, which since the beginning of the year have had a significant impact on the pace shown by the AMR23. However, if at the beginning of the season this did not represent such a crucial limit given that the British car managed to compensate by making a difference in corners, with the growth of its rivals this aspect has confirmed itself as a major weakness.

At the end of the race, Alonso himself also explained that Aston Martin “needs a lot more pace to overtake, we were a bit slow on the straights”, which according to him was “our weak point all season “. Added to this was the discovery that tire wear was higher than expected, because many teams were actually expecting a single-stop race.

“On lap 16 or something like that we made the first stop and we knew the race was long from that point. But in the end the pace was only good for seventh or eighth place. As I said yesterday, the lap in qualifying was very good for the position obtained, but the pace was worrying. That’s what we saw today. It was just enough to beat AlphaTauri, but it’s not enough,” added the Spaniard.

