That Sergio Perez is on the grill for his inadequate performance for a Red Bull driver is no longer news, even if the leaders of the Milton Keynes team, at least in Mexico, have tried to minimize the rumors of an ultimatum given to the South American driver. It is said in the paddock that if Checo fails to confirm himself as second in the drivers’ championship, giving way to the recovering Lewis Hamilton, then his contract also valid for 2024 could be torn up to make room for others.

The news would be that the driver interested in taking Perez’s place next year could be Fernando Alonso. These rumors were fueled by a tweet from a Spanish journalist, Albert Fabrega, who enjoys good credit not only in his homeland, which hinted at the Asturian’s interest in becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate.

And everything about Fernando is analysed, read, reread and commented on so it never goes unnoticed. We can remember that over time there have been several attempts by Alonso to join the Milton Keynes team and, each time, the doors have closed in his face with no results.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Perez closes at the first corner and hits Leclerc’s Ferrari, taking off towards the escape routes in his home GP

Sergio Perez’s sensational exit from the track at the first corner in Mexico City has given rise to speculation again: the South American has disappointed the expectations of thousands of compatriots who had gone to the Rodriguez brothers’ track just to see Checo, the undisputed idol. So much anticipation was betrayed already at the first corner with a gross mistake, after a sensational start: Perez wanted to take the lead from the first corner, leaving the two Ferraris behind, but also Max Verstappen’s RB19. And instead, Sergio closed the trajectory from the outside too early. He collided with the Ferrari of the innocent Charles Leclerc and ended up inexorably on the escape route after a spectacular flight.

Lewis Hamilton with second place behind Max has recovered a basket of points and now has to close a 20 point gap from Perez: in normal conditions it would be a safe haul to defend in the last three races. But, given the way things are going, it cannot be ruled out that the seven-time world champion succeeds in his comeback, multiplying rumors that he could be out of action at the start of the 2024 season, although he also has a contract valid for next season .

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso: who knows what they will have to say?

And then suddenly the rumors of Fernando Alonso being interested in the Mexican’s wheel took off, according to Fabrega’s Tweet which in an instant went around the world triggering endless speculation, although the Iberian also has a contract (very onerous) also valid for 2024. But in a second tweet, Albert himself said he hoped that what he relaunched is just a rumor and that it doesn’t turn into something new.

Alonso, therefore, does not seem willing to betray Aston Martin, even if in the second part of the season it is proving to be a real flop, after having been the real challenger to the elusive Red Bulls in the first half of the championship. The Iberian believes in Lawrence Stroll’s project: “I know that in F1 we ​​are increasingly like in football, where only the last result seems to count – explained Fernando in Mexico – we cannot forget where we come from and where the project is aiming. So I’m very proud of this season so far.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have not given credence to the rumors that Alonso is on Red Bull. Indeed, the silence of the two top managers of Milton Keynes supports the thesis according to which the Spaniard would have no hope of joining the world champion team. They didn’t want him when the windows were seriously opened and there’s no reason to take him now, especially since we don’t know how the hiring of the Asturian would be taken by Honda’s engine engineers, who were ridiculed several times by Fernando at the time. McLaren.

Someone blew the horns after seeing Flavio Briatore in conversation with the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner at the Qatar Grand Prix. But it is not certain that the reason for the Piedmontese manager’s chat was the Spanish driver.

Especially since some indications are filtering from the Red Bull world according to which Sergio Perez would be given the opportunity to start the 2024 season alongside Max Verstappen, offering the Mexican an entire winter to regenerate after a very difficult season which began with two resounding victories, but then continued into a crisis of errors and accidents, so much so that his best result in the last five races was a fourth place in Austin, favored by Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

And, in any case, Alonso would not be the first name on the Red Bull agenda on the list of candidates to replace Perez: Milton Keynes likes Lando Norris, but the Englishman is tied to Mclaren until the end of 2025, so nothing will happen. The most credible name, therefore, remains that of Daniel Ricciardo, author of a splendid Mexican GP which ended in seventh place, after starting with the AlphaTauri from the second row, but there seems to be no rush in promoting the Australian, preferring to take some time.

The Alonso candidacy, therefore, does not find valid support and is destined to die out with the Spaniard who will try to contribute to the relaunch of Aston Martin in free fall from the Canadian GP onwards.

The soap bubble bursts by itself and both Marko and Horner want to protect the Mexican driver for now: “Up until the first lap Sergio had put in a super performance. And in the race, I am convinced that he would also have been on the podium”. Checo’s main accuser has lowered his tone, while the team principal does not consider the achievement of second place in the Drivers’ World Championship as an imperative for continuing the collaboration: “Not everything is black or white. You also have to look at the circumstances in which the facts happen. We have an agreement: Checo has a contract with us for next year and our intention is that he will be in the car in 2024. We will give him all the support possible to make sure that you finish second in the championship, but there’s no pre-requisite that if he doesn’t finish second, he’ll be out.”

