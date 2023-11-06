Max Verstappen convincingly won the Brazilian GP yesterday, but all eyes were on Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez at the end of the race. From lap 56 to the final meters of the race, the two remain within a second of each other, battling for third place. Ultimately, the Aston driver wins with a lead of 0.053 seconds. He explains how he did that at the post-race press conference.

In the final phase, Pérez is close behind Alonso, but the distance is too great in the DRS zones. This is because Alonso is getting faster and faster out of the last corner before the straights. Alonso says this has to do with dirty air: “I think when you drive right in front of another car, you have better downforce.” Alonso does have clean air in front of him, which gives him better downforce and can manage his tires better.

The last three turns

The two-time world champion noticed that his competitor was having a hard time in turns 10, 11 and 12. These are the three last corners before you go full throttle towards the straight. ‘The three last corners were crucial for overtaking. And yes, when you are the front car you always have better grip,” Alonso added.

Alonso also used another trick: changing the racing line. Just look back at the last few laps in which Alonso drove for Pérez. In turns 10 and 12, Alonso takes a wider line in order to straighten the car sooner. By straightening the car, Alonso can get on the gas sooner than Pérez, but there is another reason for the changing lines. “I was just trying to create some turbulence on his front wing,” Alonso said.

Pérez opens the door

Despite his tricks, Alonso cannot keep the Red Bull driver behind him. “When he overtook me two laps before the end, I thought that going for the podium is no longer possible for me,” said Alonso. “But then he braked a little too late in Turn 1 and I said okay, I’ll go for it in (Turn) four,” he adds. That works. Pérez still fights back, but is one car length short of third place.

Despite the loss, Pérez looks back on the race in Brazil and his duel with Alonso with satisfaction: ‘I have to say well done to Alonso, because it was a great fight. (There was) very fair racing. I don’t think you can do this with many other drivers.’ Pérez says he doesn’t know what he should have done differently. We’re happy to switch to the experts in the comments.