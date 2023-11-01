Half a bowl of undiluted Lovecraftian horror. Two generous spoonfuls of suspense and the genuine sensation of putting yourself directly into the lion’s den. In 1992 the visionary Frederick Raynal He mixed all those ingredients to create Alone in the Dark, the pillar that will sustain the Survival Horrors phenomenon. And, in the process, he sent shivers down the spines of entire generations. Three decades later, the phenomenon is reborn supported by Hollywood Stars, Jazz chords and the narrative power of current systems. The good news is that, in addition, THQ Nordic has a plan to live up to the acronym.

Alone in the Dark It is one of the most powerful and ambitious projects since THQ Nordic was refounded. Not only because of what it means to bring back a high-caliber franchise for lovers of horror in video games, but because of how it seeks to keep the spirit and essence of the classic alive, both for fans of the original and for those who are cured today. of horrors with so many horror games.

To achieve this, THQ Nordic has the approval and advice of Raynal himself on the project, who has recorded comments expressly for the game. But beyond the creative vision there must be a playable experience on par with today’s great games. In other words: there is a plan to attract young players who have never heard of Alone in the Dark.

We are very aware of the expectations of people who still know the original games from the 1990s and we strive to provide an experience that resonates well with fans of those classic games.

Some younger players may not be familiar with the series. We think the core experience (exploring a haunted house, meeting strange characters, solving puzzles) is accessible to everyone who loves story-driven games that require the player to think a little too.

There are two additional complaints for series fans. Two proper names, in fact: the protagonists of the new Alone in the Dark are none other than David Harbor and Jodie Comer, who have starred in series such as Stranger Things y Killing Eve respectively.





Logically, having both stars remain silent, simply making expressions, would be a shame. Therefore, in the new Derceto Mansion we will see tenants that were not in the original game. So it will not be a standard remake nor will it be the same story with updated graphics, but rather a love letter to the dean of Survival Horror.

One that, by the way, seeks to transmit sensations closer to psychological terror than to shocks, according to what he tells us. Andreas Schmiedecker, THQ Nordic producer.

As you know, Alone in the Dark actually predates all the other popular survival horror franchises and established most of the rules and traditions of the genre. So we’re excited to bring it back, and we think the foundation in the original game is also what makes our reimagining (our “love letter to the original”) so interesting and unique.

While many other games delve more into “horror”, part of survival horror, we see ourselves more in the tradition of psychological horror thrillers, and in that sense we are lucky to have David Harbor and Jodie Comer on board, whose fascinating performances will convince everyone who is here to experience the story.





Alone in the Dark It will be one of the first big releases of 2024, although you won’t have to wait much longer to visit the cursed mansion of Derceto: THQ Nordic has published an independent (and spoiler-free) prologue on Steam in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of the little Grace Saunders. A perfect appetizer to play with the lights out on Halloween night.

The launch of Alone in the Dark is scheduled for next January 16, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. And although 2023 has set the bar very high when it comes to horror games, we already expect that next year we will have a scary time.

