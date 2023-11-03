Extraordinary, fun and delightfully timeless. Super Mario RPG combines the excellence of Squaresoft’s best JRPGs with the magic of Nintendo. It carries the DNA of the creators of Final Fantasy, but its adventure is much more joyful and inspired. It has been created to be enjoyed equally by Mario fans and by those in love with the Japanese-named role-playing game. And he achieves it. Wow if he does it!

Super Mario RPG Captivate and let you enjoy from minute one, and the best thing is that it doesn’t take you long to connect with the characters and their passions: half of them are already part of your life, and those created for the occasion will fascinate you from the moment they enter the scene. . Before all that, a question: What if your JRPG had come out 27 years ago?

Despite what it may seem at first glance, Super Mario RPG es no un remake de Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars: es a comprehensive restoration for Nintendo Switch. One that preserves intact the essence of the original and accommodates Nintendo lovers, young and old, those who enjoy adventures sip by sip and all those who enjoy classic JRPGs more. One of those whose excellence today comes to us in dribs and drabs.

In fact, the fact that it is one of the best RPGs ever released on a Nintendo console does not clash with its happy and carefree character: Super Mario RPG deals with humor the topics of Mario games and role-playing games of its time. It makes the player complicit in the events and brings emotion and fantasy to the universe Super Mario Bros. Making the player have a blast in the process.

And although, as an RPG, its milestones and original contributions are something that is present in countless games today, being the mold of sagas like Paper Mario or the Mario & Luigi series, but, Super Mario RPG On Nintendo Switch it continues to be that same unique adventure with a very special depth that conquered us on SNES. That I fell in love with in the Brain of the Beast.

This is not the umpteenth time that Bowser kidnaps Princess Peach





If you’re coming from any other game starring the Nintendo superstar, Super Mario RPG breaks the ice by giving you exactly what you came for and what you expect to happen: Bowser is holding Princess Peach in his fortress and Mario bursts in to ruin his plans by taking a couple of henchmen in front of him and, for that matter, ruining the decoration. of the castle. That cannot and should not be missing from a Mario game! The truly special thing about this adventure is that it really picks up where others end.

A mammoth sword ends the duel between Mario and the king of the Koopas and stabs through the entire castle. His name is Exorand is the advance of la Banda de Fraguo. He’s a colossal threat, in the literal sense, with power on a whole new scale, so he sends our mustachioed protagonist straight to his house and with a bang. And now that?

Super Mario RPG invites us to rediscover the Super Mario universe from new perspectives, taking us where the hero with the red cap had never been. To meet completely new characters, to make unthinkable alliances and to live an adventure that not only seeks to excite, but also to have a great time solving puzzles, finding secrets and, above all, enjoying some hilarious turn-based combat.





Squaresoft (the current Square Enix) designed an exquisitely simple combat system, but with its own margins of depth: the selection of attacks and actions is very intuitive, but it is constantly encouraged that we hit or protect ourselves at the exact moment. Something that countless games have inherited, current titles like Sea of ​​Stars have shamelessly implemented. But, of course, none with the same self-confidence as Super Mario RPG.

Unlike other classic JRPGs, the adventure outline is not reduced to combat, advancing the story and overcoming mazes and puzzles. In fact, there is no room for routine: the isometric scenarios of Super Mario RPG They have elements of adventure games and platform sections. There is constant effort to make exploration entertaining while adding mini-games here and there. And, in the process. Curiosity is rewarded with more than just chests of coins.

And between one thing and another, new adventure and battle companions with their own concerns: the fun Mallow with the power to control the wind and the mysterious doll Geno. Two characters who, together with old acquaintances, will be key to a mission worthy of the Nintendo Superstar: save the starway of impending disaster.

What has changed in Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch?





It doesn’t matter if you played on the virtual consoles, on the SNES mini or have simply seen images: the first major milestone of Super Mario RPG It is how it preserves every bit and detail of the Beast Brain game in an impeccable manner. The other reality is that, for all practical purposes, everything is delightfully new. Even the texts: for the first time, Mario’s RPG has a Spanish translation.

As we mentioned, Nintendo has restored the classic Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars dismantling it from top to bottom and changing all the pixelated elements, created in a pre-rendered way, with completely new ones, made in 3D and that respect the aesthetics and the original art, but that look amazing on current screens. And between key moments of the adventure, new cutscenes that round out the hero’s journey or add more humor to the development of events.

The truly amazing thing is that that expressiveness and self-confidence that seemed exclusively reserved for sprites and pixels is even better in the Nintendo Switch version: heroes, enemies, bosses and anything that comes our way moves with a unique grace far surpassing to the original. And, in the process, the settings, backgrounds, menu system and combat designs have received a very successful update.





The new Super Mario RPG It breaks the limits of 16-bit systems, aiming to offer a more comfortable and fluid gaming sensation when exploring its scenarios, more dynamic during the development of combat or fiddling with the menus, and much more attractive for players. Those of us who played it back in the day and those who are new.

In fact, from the beginning of the game we find ourselves with the possibility of choosing between the classic experience or an easy mode, which allows even skeptics of turn-based combat to have a great time. And as far as combat is concerned, now it is indicated when is the best time to attack and defend with an exclamation and, already, it is indicated which enemy attack is unblockable on the screen.

Now, not all the changes and successes we will notice at the controls and through our eyes: Yoko Shimomura, The legendary composer of the original game returns to update and re-orchestrate the game’s soundtrack. Giving it the same exquisite treatment as the rest of the sections compared to the original. Completely preserving the excellence of a cult classic for Nintendo Switch.

But how I missed you, Super Mario RPG!





Con Super Mario RPG You can’t be impartial: either you love it, or you love it. And it doesn’t matter that a priori the role proposed in the Japanese style doesn’t appeal to you: it is an adventure created expressly for all Mario fans. For the players of 1996 on SNES, of course, but also for those who started taking their first leaps on Nintendo Switch or regained their passion for video games somewhere in between. I’m telling you first hand.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars It was not originally published either in Spain or in European territory; but I had already played it thanks to my cousins’ American model of Super Nintendo. That was love at first game and a constant surprise. The secret has always been in plain sight: Squaresoft took the character to its territory and, from there, designed one of its best games ever made for 16-bit systems. Big words

Seeing that not long after the Japanese company will move to PlayStation, and that Nintendo will say goodbye in style to its time on Super Nintendo. A very sweet farewell, all things considered. Precisely for this reason, the arrival of Super Mario RPG Switch is, in many ways, like rereading that same letter and discovering that everything it says is still valid. Transmits the same sensations. The big difference is that Now it’s more special.





It’s still early for me to tell you how much I’m enjoying playing Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch. This is just an appetizer of our analysis and, as expected, there are aspects that must be addressed in depth for the final text. Some of them, hopefully, will be offered by Nintendo itself between now and the launch and others I will reserve for you for when you play. You will appreciate it. The good news is that it won’t take you too long to read our analysis, nor to be able to get your hands on it. Super Mario RPG.

In a spectacular year for Nintendo’s superstar, the Beast Brain classic returns November 17, 2023 retaining its original excellence. Offering the definitive version, restored with special care, of a classic that the years do not pass by. A classic tailor-made for Switch, with the mastery of the best RPGs ever made by Squaresoft. Big words.

Super Mario RPG Sheet

Platforms: Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: No Developer: Nintendo Company: Nintendo Release: November 17, 2023

