The Juventus coach on the eve of the match against Fiorentina: “I express sympathy to those who suffered damage from the wave of bad weather. McKennie will probably start on the right”

Filippo Cornacchia

4 November – MILAN

“First I want to express my closeness to the families of the victims of the flood in Tuscany. These things are more important than tomorrow’s match. To play or not? The competent bodies will decide, we will train and leave for Florence”, assures Massimiliano Allegri.

WATCH OUT FOR PURPLES

—

“Fiorentina-Juventus – continues the Juventus coach – is always a good match, also due to the teasing between the two fans. The Viola, despite having suffered two defeats in the championship, play well and are proactive. They are one of the best equipped teams in the championship, they have technical and physical players: they are in the running for the top 4 Champions League places. Nico Gonzalez is an important player, then they have two attackers who guarantee physicality like Beltran and Nzola, not to mention Bonaventura and Arthur, who has recovered from past injuries. We will have to do well and continue to work to be a solid, granite block, speaking little and running a lot to achieve the objectives and return to the Champions League.”

MCKENNIE RIGHT

—

Tomorrow at Franchi there will be no Weah (injured) and so McKennie should return wide to the right: “Either I move Weston, as is likely, or we change the system of play. But right now the team has certainties and we need to move forward. On the left Cambiaso, Kostic and Iling are all available, perhaps one of Andrea or Samuel can also be a midfielder. Miretti? He needs to improve in front of goal, but it happens to many young people: he just needs to unlock himself, the future is his.”

1 GRANDI EX

—

From midfield to attack, where Allegri has plenty for Florence. Starting from the two great exes: Vlahovic and Chiesa. “Federico is better, when he came on he did well against Verona. He and Dusan are important regardless of this match: they always are, as are Milik, Kean and Yildiz. Give them advice? Absolutely not. We need to improve our team accuracy and effectiveness, scoring more goals. Kean? Moise is in a good moment, he has grown from all points of view: I am happy that he is back in the national team, but now he must not stop. I don’t know who will start yet: there are 5 of us and they have to give us a lot, from the start or in the running, also (and not only) in terms of goals.” Meanwhile, far from Turin, there is another Juventus striker who has made a great start: Mathias Soulé on loan at Frosinone. “No doubt about his qualities and that he would have had a positive season. Soulè needs to play, keeping him here to play just a few games would have been detrimental for him and for the asset value of the club. Return possible? We’ll see next year.”

SOS DANILO

—

Certainly for Florence – and until the break – Juventus will be without captain Danilo: “Since the last check-up – concludes Allegri – Danilo is not yet completely healed, the injury is small but deep: so to avoid further risks we have decided in agreement with the doctors and with him to proceed with caution. He will return after the break, hopefully with Inter. So I think we’ll see Alex Sandro again first. And De Sciglio will be back with the team in a month.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 1:06 pm)

