Eighty minutes of suffering in Florence, but the Bianconeri do not concede a goal and are in full swing for the Scudetto: the ancient rift re-emerges, starting with the Juventus people

Giuseppe Nigro

7 November – MILAN

The numbers of Juventus’ success in Florence seem to be the image of the provincial team’s resistance to achieve the feat of a big team on the pitch. In the end, ball possession was 68% for Viola and 32% for Juventus, but the 73% to 27% in the first half suggests that it wasn’t due to the physiological retreat in defending the result in the second half. The territorial advantage said 72% to 28% for Fiorentina. The Opta measurements have set Juventus’ ball recovery rate very low at 26.1 meters with a very low center of gravity at 40.7 meters despite the presence of a very short team length of 30.7 metres, which means they practically never pushed beyond the midfield circle.

STRONG DATA

—

And in fact on the other side Fiorentina’s ball recovery was around that height, at 43.1 metres, with a very high center of gravity at 62.6 meters and a team length of 37.3 metres, which immortalises the Viola constantly camped on the threshold of Juve’s penalty area. And there find a wall. Some give the measure of the siege: for Fiorentina 41 crosses against 5, 27 useful plays in the opponent’s area against 5, 25 shots against 4. Even if reading them in watermark then says that of the 25 Viola shots only 4 were on target and they called Szczesny to the parade, also because 19 of these arrived from outside the area, a barricaded area with gaps close to zero. Beyond any evaluation of Fiorentina, which in any case is not the team built for the top, these are numbers that say a lot about Juventus.

ALLEGRI NO

—

So far the numbers. An X-ray so brutal that it rekindled the split that had never subsided in the Juventus people since Allegri’s first management, to the point of pushing the club’s evaluations towards separation to pursue the unfinished path of Sarrism. On the one hand, there are strong accusations of “not playing”, or bolt, or “short muzzle” depending on the declinations. Which can legitimately and with recognized values ​​be a way to spend the night, like that time with Chelsea at the dawn of the Allegri-bis in which with only Chiesa and Bernardeschi as attackers Juve won 1-0 on the counterattack after 90′ of barricades. But not the road to impose oneself on the others, not the road to the scudetto. After all, “we are Juve”. Instead… goal in the tenth minute – and up to that point it had already been the first sortie after a brilliant start for the Viola – then from then on 80 minutes plus recovery spent in the trenches. Depending on your point of view, it has the features of the working class going to heaven, especially looking at certain figures who have become important in the current balance, from Rugani to Miretti, in their own way also Kean and McKennie, Gatti and Cambiaso… If it weren’t for the fact that overall, including stars and technical staff, we are talking about the highest paid staff in Serie A.

ALLEGRI YES

—

On the other hand there is the eternal return of the philosophy of the end justifying the means, exalted by the fact that in these two seasons and little more since the return of the Livorno coach to Juventus, the Signora is “the team that has collected the most matches won 1-0 in Serie A: 17, at least three more than any other opponent in the period”. The apotheosis of the culture of the result, implying that beyond many aesthetic discourses it is what interests the fans, and ultimately also the media, because frankly dominating the matches and then being left with a handful of flies is not a road that can enjoy good press. Knowing that form is substance, and finding yourself knowing how to live a match for 80 minutes with a knife between your teeth trains the mental strength of a group at all levels. And ultimately the medium-term objective is not to get through the night but almost: today the objective declared in words is not the scudetto, rather to keep among the top four and then play one’s cards in the spring, and there in the meantime There’s some way to get there.

ALLEGRI SAYS

—

“We didn’t give up too early but against this Fiorentina it was difficult because we lost the ball too early – Allegri himself said on the subject in Florence -. We had some difficulties and we need to improve in keeping the ball in the opponent’s half of the pitch without rushing the play.” And if the first temptation is to see an unfulfilled wish, the factual reality leads us to note that it was simply a snapshot of the performance. “It’s our DNA. Last week we played 90 minutes in the opponent’s half – he added, claiming the opposite nature of the previous match against Verona, and these too are facts – and the important thing is knowing how to do both things. Now when we are in our own half of the pitch we defend in the right way: in this we have improved but then we have to improve in other situations.” Because if winning is the only thing that matters, it is clear to everyone that, beyond aesthetic evaluations, knowing how to do it in multiple ways increases the possibilities and ability to succeed.

November 7, 2023 (changed November 7, 2023 | 11:55)

