With Vlahovic at half service and without Pogba and Fagioli, Juve comes back first and sends other signals to Inter. An inconsistent Milan still squanders points and squanders other chances

Alessandro Vocalelli

November 12 – 08:41 – MILAN

The best defense is attack: how many times have we heard this repeated? In his desire to catch everyone off guard – not only on the pitch, but also in terms of predictions – Allegri even decided to reverse one of the most abused slogans: transforming it into “the best attack is the defence”. Yes, because to beat Cagliari; take first place for a night; meet the extraordinary challenge against Inter in the best way and break away from Milan; Juve chose the most unusual path. Toasting the goals of Bremer and Rugani – with Gatti being the other most dangerous finisher – to dampen the desires of Ranieri, who once again confirmed that he is an authentic football master. Yes, because there could not have been a more orderly, elastic and motivated opponent for the Bianconeri: Cagliari remained in the game until the last moment, making the stadium rejoice for a success – the fifth in a row – which is worth double.

Yes, because now there really are no more doubts. The Derby d’Italia is back and not only for the ninety minutes that will rekindle the championship in fourteen days – and it’s already a long time for Allegri to admit that he doesn’t see himself as favorites in a single match – but for a broader challenge, destined to last. Now with Frosinone it’s Inter’s turn to respond, with all its qualities and a team in which top-level starters and alternatives – woe betide you if you call them reserves – coexist. If you can afford to place people like De Vrij or Darmian, Carlos Augusto or Frattesi, Asllani or Klaassen on the bench, if you have a perfect pair up front with Lautaro and Thuram, and in the meantime you recover Arnautovic, it means that you really have the numbers to being able to think big, even on multiple fronts. But – and this naturally applies to Juve – if you don’t have the commitment of the Cups (which means not having to play with ailments) then you can imagine that you can represent an authentic threat even with a smaller and younger squad. And this is exactly what Allegri is trying his hand at, who – unlike many of his colleagues – does not hunt for easy and convenient alibis every time and does not remind each match that he has to do without Pogba and Fagioli. With his boys, with some revitalized resources – such as Rugani or McKennie – with some players brought to the top of their game – such as Gatti and Kostic – his team has climbed to the top of the table. Also making some changes in the hierarchies appear natural, which led Kean to overtake Vlahovic. A situation, paradoxically, very auspicious. Well-wishing? Yes just like this. Because the question many people ask is only apparently banal: where can Juve go if Vlahovic goes back to being Vlahovic?

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

it’s up to the inter

—

Today, as we were saying, in the meantime it’s Inter’s turn to respond. To get back to the top, which also means being able to manage your sighs. And if Juve has yet to find Vlahovic again, on the other side there is a record-breaking Lautaro. Because 12 goals in eleven games, projected, are worth a fairytale final performance. But tonight, as mentioned, the only thing that matters is preparing as best as possible for the great challenge in Turin and in the meantime digging a path towards your cousins. Yes, because Milan could even end up with eight points, which would not have the flavor of a sentence but would also swell Pioli with doubts. That in addition to having to manage an alarming list of injuries – to which Leao was also added in Lecce – he has to deal with a group that is too moody. Able to deservedly beat PSG in the Champions League and, at the same time, to collect just two points in four games and come back from two goals first in Naples and then in Lecce. Risking in full recovery, with his parents incredibly acting as spectators. Because, but this is another matter, on Piccoli’s useless masterpiece, Pioli’s best defender was certainly and legitimately VAR.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED