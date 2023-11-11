The Juventus coach after the success against Cagliari: “The Nerazzurri have been built for the Scudetto for years and have great chances this year too”

Giuseppe Nigro

November 11, 2023 (change at 8.36pm) – MILAN

“It was important to win to put us in a good situation in the standings to get ahead of our pursuers.” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said this after the victory over Cagliari which is worth the provisional first place in the standings while awaiting the Inter match, which will also be the opponent when the team resumes after the break. Team that the Juventus coach has always indicated as favourites. Even for direct confrontation? “In a single match, anything can happen. They are the favorites for the championship with Napoli and Milan, we have to try to stay there and above all keep the advantage over the fifth. But it’s not just this year, Inter have been there for years It’s built for the Scudetto and has great chances again this year.”

“We need to be more effective, with more serenity in the last step”, commented Allegri: “We are growing and we demonstrated it today too. If at the start of the championship we were a bit disorganised, if we didn’t score, now we remain united, this is to It’s very important to me.” And on the still lacking attack: “I’m not worried, now we’ll also shoot from outside but we need precision. They’ll score the goals, they have to remain calm and calm.”

“After the 2-0 we stopped moving the ball a bit, we needed to get it moving more quickly, then we conceded a goal on a counterattack following our corner kick. It can happen, fortunately it happened in a match in which it was irrelevant”, says Allegri, who however does not fail his team’s performance: “Already in the last 15 minutes of the first half the legs were spinning in a different way. We struggled in the first 30 minutes, then we loosened up more. In the second half we entered well. We should have scored first, but we remained compact and made good use of dead balls. Cagliari are a boring team, it was important to win tonight and great credit goes to the boys.”

A thought also on McKennie’s performance: “He is having an important season, it is also a maturation of the boy. He came back, he questioned himself, I spoke to him clearly and so he must continue. What did I tell him? That it was a season and that he had to play the fifth, so he had to run back and forth. He made himself available. He has physical qualities that make up for some technical errors. When the spaces widen it becomes devastating.”

