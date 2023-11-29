Grand Theft Auto VI is still far away, but its official reveal will take place in a matter of weeks, even less. Players are eager to know the first official details, and a new discovery caused a stir. Is this a new clue or a mere coincidence?

At the beginning of 2022, Rockstar Games revealed that the new installment of the open-world franchise is on the way, but did not share any more information about it. In September of that year, a massive leakwhich was the result of a hack, brought to light a lot of unpublished material.

The leaked content seems to confirm the reports that indicate that GTA VI will have 2 protagonists: a man y a woman. Fans began to investigate to find the identity of the supposed actors who play the leading couple. Now, an actress stirred up the hornet’s nest with a publication.

Related video: Will GTA VI be politically correct?

GTA actress denies her participation in Grand Theft Auto VI

After investigating, the community came to the conclusion that the actor Bryan Zampella plays the male lead, while the actress Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz She is in charge of playing the female character. No one confirmed her participation.

Now, Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz took to her social networks to reveal that she had the opportunity to work with Rockstar Games. Did she confirm that she plays Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI? Not at all. Instead, he announced that he participated in GTA Online.

“At last! I can share that I had the honor of giving voice to the warehouse manager, Lupe, in GTA. This was a career goal and I am so grateful it was achieved. “I remember playing the game when I was a teenager and I have to say: I never thought I would have the opportunity to be a part of such a great game,” commented the actress.

Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz confirms her participation in GTA Online

In case you don’t know, Lupe is an original GTA Online character who helps players with warehouse management. Unsurprisingly, players theorized that this role is somehow related to the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

However, Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz responded to the rumors in the comments section and denied his participation in the sequel. “It was a real pleasure to work on GTA V. I’m not on GTA VI,” she clarified to avoid misunderstandings.

A few days after the official reveal of the new Rockstar Games title, the identity of the protagonists remains a secret. Although the actor Bryan Zampella He never confirmed his participation in the project, he worked on a short film with Shawn Fontenoactor who plays Franklin Clinton in GTA V. This collaboration excited fans.

But tell us, what do you expect from the new installment? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Grand Theft Auto.

Related video: the story behind Grand Theft Auto V

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente