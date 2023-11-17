We show you the types of vehicles available in the zombies mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, in addition to gas stations and tire repair.

In the zombies mode of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it brings us a big map full of activities to be carried out, in a certain time until our extraction at least, in this case we are going to stop at View vehicles and gas stations on the map. For those experienced in large-scale maps or Warzone, the land or sea vehicles that we will see here will be familiar.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

We have since quads, with very little resistancea off-roaders with much more endurance, larger and for up to four players. On the other hand we also have boats to go through water areas or aerial vehicles how helicopters. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but in general it depends on what you need depending on the situation.

Land and sea gas stations

To keep our vehicles ready and with plenty of gasoline, it is advisable to go through gas stations, that is clearly what they are for. There is two representative icons for these placesit depends on whether they are for land and air vehicles, or another icon for marine ones. The function of the gas station is the same in both. Below you have a map with the exact location of the gas stations.

We also recommend consulting the interactive zombie mode map to see more icons and specific places that may be of interest to you.

How to repair a wheel

One of the MWZ’s initial challenges are to run over a number of zombies and also repair one of the vehicle’s tires.. This is part of Act I so it is advisable to learn this as soon as possible. The first thing is that the car, whether it is a quad or any other class, we see that it is somewhat affected, we will have a Vehicle life indicator on the left.

It is possible that if it is very damaged one of the problems is a wheel, which we would also notice something when driving. Well, to overcome that challenge and repair a wheel It’s as simple as getting out of the vehicle, stand in front of the wheel and when we get an option to interact, keep the button or key that they show us and it would bethere’s no more.

