On the occasion of Black Friday, you can now get the MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES at a more affordable price.

The MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES has a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor

Join the conversation

When buying an entry-level gaming laptop, it never hurts to take a look at MSI equipment, there are some that are not very expensive. Without going any further, the MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES It’s cheaper than ever at PcComponentes and its price will leave you speechless. It is a laptop that can play games like Starfield and Alan Wake II.

The MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES that is currently available for 759 euros at PcComponentes, which represents a discount of 110 euros on its recommended price of 869 euros. Now, it is an offer that ends today at 11:59 p.m., so if you’re interested in getting your hands on it, then you better be quick. At the time of writing these lines there are few units available.

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES

Get the MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES at the best price at PcComponentes

This laptop has a modern design, in addition to being thin and light for a gaming device. We are talking about a thickness of 21.95 mm and 1.98 kg. At the level of technical specifications, we find a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It also has a processor Intel Core i5-12450H and a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. All this is accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. This hardware is enough to play most of today’s games with the graphics settings on high.

It’s time to move on to connectivity. The MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES has x1 USB 3.2 type C, x1 USB 3.2 type A, x1 HDMI 2.1, x1 Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this laptop comes without a system operational, so if you finally decide to buy it you will have to install Windows 11 on your own.

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES

In short, the MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-473XES is a very interesting option for gamers looking for a powerful and affordable laptop. As we have mentioned, it is powerful enough to play most current games at a high level of detail. Now, don’t expect great battery life. When playing, it is highly recommended, if not essential, to connect it to the power if you want to get its full potential. This is normal in all gaming laptops.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.