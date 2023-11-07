This wired controller will not leave you indifferent and now it can be yours for much less than you think.

The Razer Wolverine V2 controller has two programmable multifunction buttons

If you are looking for a cross-platform controller for PC and Xbox consoles, then you have to take a look at this offer that will leave you speechless. The Razer Wolverine V2 (not to be confused with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma) has a discount and its price has plummeted. By the way, right now it is the best-selling controller on Amazon. In addition, it has more than 2,200 reviews and user reviews are very positivehence it has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

The Razer Wolverine V2 is a controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC that offers a number of advanced features. In fact, we could say that, in part, it resembles the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. Well, the Razer controller usually has a recommended price of 119.99 euros, but now it has a 58% discount on Amazon and only costs 49.99 euros. What a bargain! We are talking about 70 euros less than the recommended price.

Get the Razer Wolverine V2 controller for 49.99 euros on Amazon

If you are looking for a quality controller that is customizable and cheap, then you don’t have to look any further, here it is. The Razer Wolverine V2 has been designed for Xbox Series X|S, but as we have mentioned it also works on Xbox One and PC. At the design level it has ergonomic L-shaped grips that, according to Razer, allow it to be held naturally. The non-slip rubber grips could not be missing either. As for the Razer mechanized action buttons, They are very precise, like the crosshead. They offer a very fast response time as they have an actuation distance of only 0.65 millimeters.

If we focus on customization, it is worth mentioning that it has two additional buttons that can be customized. Then there is the sensitive trigger mode which is activated by two slide latches on the bottom of the controller. What this mode does is reduce the travel distance of the main triggers. This is perfect for shooting games. On the other hand, to access the advanced configuration you have to install the Razer Controller Setup app.

In short, the Razer Wolverine V2 is a safe bet. Now that it is available for 49.99 euros, it is one of the best controllers for Xbox Series X|S that you can buy. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer that can end at any time.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.