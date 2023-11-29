The mistakes we make have corresponding consequences, tell that to T’Challa, the former king of Wakanda. Panini Comics embraces the remote African nation’s democracy to shake up Black Panther’s former sleeper agent institutions.

The end justifies the means

That is a very widespread belief and the greater the objective, the greater the amount of means to achieve what is desired, although in the end we are sending cannons to kill flies. A monarch with the power and control that Black Panther wielded tends to plan any disagreement that may arise, even if it does not even cross the imagination of mundane mortals like ordinary people. He is never sufficiently prepared to face a world crisis, including a structure of sleeper agents who could act if he had to take control of the Earth to lay it at the feet of its king. You never know when a current Biden, Netanyahu, Putin or Kim Jong-un is going to bring out his arsenal and endanger global stability.

But that foresight, that taking everything into account even if it is not really necessary, leads to scenarios in which everything can lose its objective point of view, move away from reality, assume that behind all that sacrifice there is a single and true idea that must be enforce. T’Challa is going to see it for himself when one of his most valued agents returns from the shadows, or rather, from death, to put him on the ropes. Weakened as he is by his recent injuries and without the support of his nation or the Avengers, Black Panther is going to have to grasp at straws to try to stop everything that is coming his way.

What it takes to lead

Carrying the weight of the task of governing is not easy. The decisions made do not always benefit one hundred percent of the population under the authority of a ruler., no matter his political sign or the iron hand with which he wields his command. Good faith is the only thing that can be trusted when reaching that point of no return, that determination that can be fraudulent for at least a minority. Not everyone has the stomach to accept the consequences, not to mention making a mistake and harming many more than those assumed to be collateral damage.

It is not a heroic act, it is a necessary evil. T’Challa will have to surround himself with members of Wakandan society whom he has not spied onfrom whom it has not obtained data for its own benefit or that of the world, people invisible to its control system, the majority because they enjoy their trust.

And although we might think that Black Panther has enough friends to cover that need, we find the opposite, a very small circle, very typical of an almost absolutist monarch, although his actions are marked by good. His sister Shuri, Gentil, Tosin, Buffalo Soldier and the Emancipated, Omolola and Imani will have to try to recover the main world Data Centers if they do not want their enemy to return the world to the Stone Age by bringing down the Internet, on which unfortunately it depends everything today and without certain technologies we would be practically blind.

Like water falling from the sky

So even the help of a certain Underwater Man will be welcome when everything goes against our protagonists, including Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Namor will be positioned next to T’Challa, not in vain both know what it is to be kings of their respective peoples. And John Ridley, who greatly enjoys a good political plot seasoned with spies, knows this better than anyone. Both monarchs have more than justified reasons to hate each other, but out of necessity comes ingenuity and that includes surprising alliances, including the one that says that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. The time has come for certain quarrels to take a step back.

And at the same time that we enjoy this stage we have to say goodbye to its scriptwriter. There is no doubt that we would have liked a longer stage but at least we have really enjoyed Ridley’s good work. Just as we also have to be satisfied with the pencils and inks of Germán Peralta, the Argentine who has beautified the places around Birnin Zana, who has left us memorable action scenes but above all some intimate passages between some of the characters who have had the most relevance in this end of the story, above the rest we have Omolola and Jhai, but also Folasade and Tosin. Moments that say more than any fight, which in the end enrich a story that does not consist of seeing who hits the hardest but of what each person carries inside.

Black Panther 3: All this and the world too

Title: : Black Panther 3 All this and the world too

URL : Milcomics

Author : Germán Peralta, John Ridley

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-10-11

ISBN : 9788411506915

Description : T’Challa has been banished from his homeland while his position in the Avengers is in doubt. Without a kingdom, without Avengers and without allies, who is left to help Black Panther against the monster he himself has created? Namor, the Submarine Man! Marvel’s bitterest rivalry reaches a surprising turning point!

