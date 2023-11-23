Black Friday deals have become a fantastic opportunity not only to save on purchases for yourself; also as the perfect time to acquire the Christmas presents for less money than we had planned. If you are far-sighted and think like us, today we are going to propose a great idea for Santa Claus and Three Kings in format LEGO. And a kit from this firm is always a sure hit!

LEGO Classic – Creative Bricks Box

Let’s start with the basics: a set full of bricks so you can unleash your imagination and build anything. Weighted for the little ones, it comes with 484 different pieces, also including special pieces such as 18 tires and 18 rims, a window with a frame, 3 pairs of eyes and an 8×16 green LEGO base to place the creations you make. The box itself also serves as storage to house all the bricks.

LEGO Star Wars Microfighter: Starfighter N-1 from The Mandalorian

Any little ones in the room who love Star Wars? Then this is the ideal gift. This is a microscale N-1 Starfighter with the figures of the mandaloriano (which does not lack a helmet, a blaster pistol and a jetpack) and Baby Yoda (or Grogu, whatever you prefer to call him) perfect for children aged 6 and up. It comes with 88 pieces for assembly.

LEGO Duplo – Steam Train

And another proposal designed for a small audience (in this case between 2 and 5 years old). It is a train set with its tracks, lights and sounds accompanied by 5 action pieces which will cause the vehicle to execute different types of actions depending on which one is used (sound the horn, turn off the lights or change direction, for example). It comes with 3 figures, a driver, a girl and an animal, as well as accessories such as a suitcase, a shovel and even a small construction area.

LEGO Marvel Miles Morales vs. Morbius

Spider-Man fans will surely go crazy with this set consisting of a race car (with 2 cannons in the front and a spoiler in the back) and the mini figures of Miles Morales and Morbius, as well as a Spider-Man web perfect for capturing the 2 toy bats that are included. Designed for ages 7 and up.

LEGO Bonsai

If what you are looking for is to surprise an adult, the LEGO Bonsai will surely do the trick. This famous set includes enough pieces to build a bonsai with a rectangular pot and a base with slats that imitate wood. Has interchangeable parts, so that the little plant can be decorated both with its classic green leaves and with pretty pink cherry blossoms. Seriously, the photo doesn’t do it justice; You have to see it mounted to fall in love.

LEGO Architecture – Londres

We have talked to you many times about LEGO Architecture sets, since they are a way very original to wink at a city that we love with a different approach. If you want to give (or give yourself) something that reminds you of London, this set allows you to assemble the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge in a beautiful model of pieces that will look good anywhere in the house.

LEGO Technic: The Batman – Batmobile

Combining in the same set the exquisiteness of the Technic range with the geekiness of Batman’s car is something that only LEGO could do. So we have an incredible Batmobile model which even includes 2 light-up bricks (one yellow and one red) and an 8-cylinder engine with moving pistons and a rotating flame. Young and old alike will enjoy it.