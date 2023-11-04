Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details.

First of all, Chicken Journey has been confirmed for November 2, 2023. In addition, G-MODE Archives+: Majin Tensei: Blind Thinker has also been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, currently undated. Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay has been confirmed for February 22, 2024, at least in Japan.

Finally, the visual novel Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri will arrive on February 29, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, at least in Japan.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.